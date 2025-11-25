Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesElectrical Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Bengaluru’s Commercial Complex; Two Rescued

Electrical Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Bengaluru’s Commercial Complex; Two Rescued

A fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority's commercial complex in Jayanagar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) commercial complex here on Monday due to suspected electrical short circuit.

Two people were rescued during the incident, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 AM on the first and second floors of the building located in Jayanagar here, they said.

In a statement, the Bengaluru South City Corporation said that upon receiving the information, officials from the Corporation and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and initiated operations. The power supply to the multi-storey building was disconnected before beginning the firefighting operations.

"During the operation, a person named Krishnegowda, who was trapped in the building’s lift, was rescued. Arun Prasad, an employee of the Minor Irrigation Department, was provided first aid and later admitted to Bengaluru Hospital for further medical examination," it said.

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner K N Ramesh, and Additional Commissioners visited the site and inspected the situation.

"No damage was found to the building or offices during the inspection. However, the electrical duct was found damaged due to the short circuit," it stated.

A team comprising officials from the South City Corporation, BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), and the Fire and Emergency Services has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the exact cause of the electrical accident and to submit a report.

"As a precautionary measure, the entire building’s power supply has been disconnected. All shops and offices within the complex have been temporarily closed to allow a complete inspection and repair of the building’s electrical lines," the statement said.

During the inspection, instructions were issued to clear unauthorised vendors encroaching upon the area around the commercial complex and its footpaths, it added. PTI AMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget