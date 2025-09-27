Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bareilly Returns To Normalcy After Tense 'I Love Muhammad' Protest, Police On High Alert

Bareilly Returns To Normalcy After Tense ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest, Police On High Alert

Bareilly sees violence after Friday protest over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. 10 cops injured, 50 detained. Calm returns Saturday with clean-up and tight security.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bareilly, Sep 27 (IANS) A planned sit-in protest by Muslim clerics in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, following Friday prayers escalated into violence yesterday, but on Saturday the city saw a more peaceful atmosphere.

In the aftermath of the unrest, civic and security measures have been stepped up to restore normalcy.

The protest was organised in response to alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet. After Friday prayers, a large crowd gathered, many holding posters reading “I love Mohammed.”

Tensions mounted when protesters reportedly began pelting stones at police. In response, law enforcement officials carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. According to reports, over 1,000 demonstrators congregated near Islamia Ground, damaging vehicles and attacking police lines. The clash resulted in injuries to at least 10 police personnel and led to the detention of around 50 participants.

The “I love Mohammed” slogan first appeared during a procession in Kanpur on September 4, triggering protests across multiple states. In Bareilly, the cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza had called for the sit-in at Islamia Ground, prompting authorities to stage a flag march before Friday to deter disturbances.

In contrast to Friday’s violence, today’s atmosphere in Bareilly has been largely calm. The municipal corporation has initiated a clean-up drive to clear debris from the streets.

Items discarded during the protest, such as sandals and other paraphernalia left behind by unruly elements, were collected and removed.

For security reasons, police personnel remain deployed along routes leading to Maulana Tauqeer’s residence, keeping surveillance tight and movement monitored.

The escalation in Bareilly mirrors broader tensions over religious expression in public spaces. In the midst of the turmoil, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the suppression of free speech, asking, “Why were people being stopped from expressing their love for Prophet Mohammed?” He defended the slogan as “just an expression of free speech.”

Authorities had already braced for potential unrest by placing the district under Section 163, which prohibits protests without official sanction. Despite that, the protest went ahead, turning volatile within hours.

Bareilly officials now face the dual challenge of maintaining communal harmony and balancing the rights of expression with maintaining public order. With tensions high and emotions raw, further statements or counter-protests may follow in the coming days.

 

 


(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prophet Mohammed Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Police Clash Uttar Pradesh Violence Bareilly Protest Maulana Tauqeer Raza Public Order Communal Tension Sit-in
Read more
