Man Killed After Two Cars Crash On Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A 45-year-old man was killed in a head-on car crash amid dense fog on the Delhi–Lucknow highway in Bareilly.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 08:11 PM (IST)
Bareilly: A 45-year-old man has been killed in a head-on collision between two cars due to dense fog on the Lucknow-Delhi national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said victim Rupesh Kumar Agarwal (45), a resident of the Baradari police station area, was employed as an accountant at the Faridpur Municipal Council and commuted daily to work in his car.

Jaiswal was returning to Bareilly on Saturday night after finishing work at the municipality. As his car reached the area between Navadiya Jhadha and the Bithri Chainpur bridge, it collided head-on with another car coming from the opposite direction, the officer said.

The collision was so severe that both vehicles were completely destroyed. Police rushed Agarwal, who was seriously injured in the incident, to a hospital but the doctors there declared him dead, Mishra said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem, while the occupants of the other car involved in the accident are yet to be traced. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 08:11 PM (IST)
Bareilly Accident Lucknow DELHI
