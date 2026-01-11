Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM

'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM

Referring to his earlier statement in Solapur, Owaisi reiterated his dream of seeing a hijab-wearing woman become India’s Prime Minister one day.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks have triggered a fresh political storm, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launching a sharp counterattack at a public rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Targeting Sarma directly, Owaisi accused him of failing to understand the “spirit” of the Indian Constitution despite having taken oath in its name. He alleged the Chief Minister’s comments were divisive and against India’s plural character. The AIMIM leader also reiterated that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of religion or personal identity.

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi said Sarma may have sworn allegiance to the Constitution, but has “completely failed” to grasp its core philosophy. In a sarcastic jibe, he claimed the Chief Minister’s mindset was narrow, and that such thinking leads to statements that divide society instead of uniting it.

Owaisi underlined that India is not a nation meant for one community alone. He said the Constitution does not state anywhere that India belongs to a single religion or group. Drawing a comparison with Pakistan, he argued that while Pakistan’s system restricts top posts to a specific community, India’s Constitution offers equal opportunity to every citizen.

'India Belongs To Everyone'

Owaisi credited the Constitution’s framing to Dr B R Ambedkar, describing him as far more educated and visionary than Sarma. He said it is Ambedkar’s Constitution that makes India a shared home for people of all faiths, beliefs and ideologies.

He further stressed that India’s greatest strength lies in its pluralism, including space not only for believers but also for those who do not believe in God. Owaisi alleged that certain individuals in power were deliberately attempting to weaken the Constitution’s original spirit and questioned the intent behind such efforts.

‘A Hijab-Wearing Daughter Can Be PM Too’

Referring to his earlier statement in Solapur, Owaisi reiterated his dream of seeing a hijab-wearing woman become India’s Prime Minister one day. He said the Constitution allows any citizen to rise to posts such as Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Mayor, irrespective of religion or attire.

Owaisi’s remarks come after Sarma, reacting to the Solapur comment, had said that India’s Prime Minister would “always remain a Hindu”.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Owaisi Himanta Biswa Sarma Owaisi Vs Himanta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
Cities
AAP Stages Massive Protest At BJP Headquarters: Kapil Mishra’s Insult To Sikh Gurus Sparks Row
AAP Stages Massive Protest At BJP Headquarters: Kapil Mishra’s Insult To Sikh Gurus Sparks Row
World
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget