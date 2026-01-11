'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks have triggered a fresh political storm, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launching a sharp counterattack at a public rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Targeting Sarma directly, Owaisi accused him of failing to understand the “spirit” of the Indian Constitution despite having taken oath in its name. He alleged the Chief Minister’s comments were divisive and against India’s plural character. The AIMIM leader also reiterated that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of religion or personal identity.

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi said Sarma may have sworn allegiance to the Constitution, but has “completely failed” to grasp its core philosophy. In a sarcastic jibe, he claimed the Chief Minister’s mindset was narrow, and that such thinking leads to statements that divide society instead of uniting it.

Owaisi underlined that India is not a nation meant for one community alone. He said the Constitution does not state anywhere that India belongs to a single religion or group. Drawing a comparison with Pakistan, he argued that while Pakistan’s system restricts top posts to a specific community, India’s Constitution offers equal opportunity to every citizen.

'India Belongs To Everyone'

Owaisi credited the Constitution’s framing to Dr B R Ambedkar, describing him as far more educated and visionary than Sarma. He said it is Ambedkar’s Constitution that makes India a shared home for people of all faiths, beliefs and ideologies.

He further stressed that India’s greatest strength lies in its pluralism, including space not only for believers but also for those who do not believe in God. Owaisi alleged that certain individuals in power were deliberately attempting to weaken the Constitution’s original spirit and questioned the intent behind such efforts.

‘A Hijab-Wearing Daughter Can Be PM Too’

Referring to his earlier statement in Solapur, Owaisi reiterated his dream of seeing a hijab-wearing woman become India’s Prime Minister one day. He said the Constitution allows any citizen to rise to posts such as Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Mayor, irrespective of religion or attire.

Owaisi’s remarks come after Sarma, reacting to the Solapur comment, had said that India’s Prime Minister would “always remain a Hindu”.