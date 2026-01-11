Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Idol 3 Winner And Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43

Indian Idol 3 Winner And Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang has passed away at the age of 43 after suffering a heart attack. He reportedly breathed his last at his residence in New Delhi.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prashant Tamang death: Singer and actor Prashant Tamang has passed away at the age of 43 after suffering a heart attack. He reportedly breathed his last at his residence in New Delhi, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans in shock.

Amit Paul, who competed alongside Prashant Tamang on the reality show, paid an emotional tribute following the singer’s untimely demise. Sharing a nostalgic photograph of Prashant on his Instagram Stories, Amit poured his heart out in a deeply personal note. He wrote on the image, How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this”.

Prashant Tamang had gone on to lift the Indian Idol Season 3 trophy with an unprecedented margin, securing a record-breaking number of votes and defeating Amit Paul in the grand finale.

Prashant Tamang's Indian Idol journey

Hailing from Darjeeling and of Nepali origin, Tamang shot to national fame in 2004 after winning the third season of Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol. His victory was historic, as he secured an overwhelming mandate with more than 700 lakh votes in the finale—nearly ten times the count received by first runner-up Amit Paul.

Following his landmark win, Tamang transitioned into an independent music career, releasing his debut album Dhanyavad, which featured a mix of Hindi and Nepali tracks. The album further cemented his popularity, especially among audiences in the Northeast and Nepal.

Tamang's acting journey

Tamang went on to make a strong mark in Nepali cinema, lending his voice to films such as Gorkha Paltan (2010), Angalo Yo Maya Ko, and Himmat 2 (2013). He also ventured into acting, debuting with Gorkha Paltan and later appearing in films including Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015), and Ye Maya Hanaima. Notably, Gorkha Paltan and Nishani, both rooted in stories of Gorkha valour, went on to become major box-office successes in Nepal.

Prashant Tamang as Daniel Acho in Pataal Lok

In Hindi entertainment, Prashant Tamang made his debut with a notable role as Daniel Acho in the second season of Raj & DK’s critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Pataal Lok. His final Bollywood outing was Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming military drama Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Backed by Salman Khan Films, the project is based on the India–China clash in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

 

Prashant Tamang’s journey—from a reality show sensation to a cross-border cultural icon—remains a defining chapter in Indian and Nepali entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Prashant Tamang when he passed away?

Prashant Tamang passed away at the age of 43. He reportedly died at his residence in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack.

When did Prashant Tamang win Indian Idol?

Prashant Tamang won the third season of Indian Idol in 2004. His victory was historic, securing over 700 lakh votes in the finale.

What was Prashant Tamang's debut album?

Prashant Tamang's debut album was titled 'Dhanyavad'. It featured a mix of Hindi and Nepali tracks and solidified his popularity.

In which Hindi series did Prashant Tamang make his acting debut?

Prashant Tamang made his acting debut in the Hindi entertainment industry with a role as Daniel Acho in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series 'Pataal Lok'.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Indian Idol Paatal Lok Prashant Tamang
