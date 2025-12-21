Delhi Airport Hit By Dense Fog, Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled, Delayed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Airport Hit By Dense Fog, Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled, Delayed

Fog at Delhi airport caused 110 flight cancellations and 370 delays on Sunday, even as DIAL said operations were smooth.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: A total of 110 flights were cancelled and over 370 services delayed due to low-visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

An official said 59 arrivals and 51 departures were cancelled at the airport.

According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 370 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 26 minutes for departures at the airport.

In a post on X in the evening, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days in Delhi and other airports due to dense fog.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
