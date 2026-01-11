From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFrom Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls

The manifesto pledged to rid Mumbai from potholes and slums and also promised the eviction of illegal immimgrants from the city.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, pledging to rid Mumbai of chronic civic problems ranging from potholes and slums to what it described as illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents.

The manifesto sets the tone for a high-stakes civic battle in India’s financial capital, with the alliance positioning itself as a force for urban transformation and tighter governance ahead of the crucial polls.

Civic Overhaul And Hardline Stance On Illegal Residents

Among the key promises, the Mahayuti assured voters of freedom from pothole-ridden roads and long-pending slum issues, two of Mumbai’s most persistent civic challenges. The document also took a firm political line on immigration, stating that the city would be freed from illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents, a plank that is likely to sharpen the election discourse.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
BMC Polls Mumbai Civic Polls BMC Elections 2026
