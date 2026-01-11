IND vs NZ Live Score: Focus On Virat-Rohit As India Aim For A Winning Start

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Today Match Live Score: The 2026 international cricket season for the Indian men's team has officially commenced with a high-profile three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The opening encounter is currently underway at the newly inaugurated BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. This match holds historic significance as it marks the first-ever men’s international fixture hosted at this venue and brings elite cricket back to the city of Vadodara after a long hiatus of 16 years.

A Fresh Start and Key Returns

The series serves as a critical recalibration for India as they shift their focus back to the 50-over format. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India has fielded a formidable batting lineup bolstered by the return of veteran legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both stalwarts arrived in Vadodara with momentum, having recently featured in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy to sharpen their match fitness.

Adding to the strength of the middle order is the return of vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from an abdominal injury. However, the Indian camp faced a late setback when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to a muscle strain sustained during a net session. He has been replaced by the young Dhruv Jurel, though KL Rahul is expected to shoulder the primary keeping duties for the opener.

New Zealand’s Experimental Challenge

The visiting New Zealand side, captained by Michael Bracewell, enters the series with a blend of experience and fresh talent. While they are missing several senior figures like Mitchell Santner (joining later for T20Is) and Kane Williamson, the presence of Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips ensures the Black Caps remain a dangerous unit. For the Kiwis, this tour is a test of their depth and adaptability to subcontinental conditions ahead of a busy global schedule.

Conditions at Kotambi

The pitch at the Kotambi Stadium is widely expected to be a "batter's paradise," offering consistent bounce and a fast outfield. With clear weather and temperatures hovering around 28°C, a high-scoring contest is on the cards. However, the evening dew is predicted to play a major role, making the toss vital as the team batting second may find the ball skidding on more easily.