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English NewsNewsIndiaIndian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report

Indian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report

IRCC said recent reforms were aimed at strengthening the integrity of Canada's international student programme and protecting genuine students.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 09:36 AM (IST)

An internal communication from Canada's High Commission in New Delhi has claimed that some Indian students entered into "marriages of convenience" to secure open work permits for their spouses, enabling them to help finance studies and living expenses in Canada.

The 2025 email, obtained under Canada's access to information laws, was sent by Han Duan, First Secretary (Migration) at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, to senior officials at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

According to the report, the practice was widely advertised through Indian newspapers and dating apps. It said many applicants relied on such arrangements because of the high cost of studying and living in Canada.

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The communication noted that Ottawa's decision in 2024 to end open work permits for spouses of most international undergraduate students significantly reduced the appeal of this route. Following the policy change, many Indian applicants reportedly began exploring countries such as Germany, Sweden and Finland, which continue to allow spousal work visas.

The report also said the UK, Australia and New Zealand witnessed declines in Indian study permit applications after introducing similar restrictions on accompanying spouses.

Official data cited in the communication showed a sharp fall in the number of Indian study permit holders in Canada, dropping from 277,950 in 2023 to 188,125 in 2024, and further to 93,840 in 2025.

Beyond concerns over marriages of convenience, the report flagged broader integrity issues in study permit applications from India. It said targeted checks had raised concerns that some applicants lacked the English-language proficiency reflected in their submitted test scores, despite holding valid language certifications.

Canada tightened its international student rules in 2024 by ending open work permits for spouses of most undergraduate students. The restrictions were further expanded in 2025, limiting eligibility mainly to spouses of students enrolled in doctoral programmes, master's programmes lasting at least 16 months, and select professional courses.

Responding to the report, IRCC said recent reforms were aimed at strengthening the integrity of Canada's international student programme and protecting genuine students. The department said immigration officers are trained to detect fraudulent marriages and can refuse applications if they determine a relationship was entered into primarily for immigration purposes. It added that individuals found guilty of marriage fraud could face removal from Canada.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
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