Ayodhya Woman Drugged, Raped After Being Lured To Kolkata For Pre-Wedding Shoot

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Ayodhya where a young woman from was allegedly lured to Kolkata on the pretext of marriage and a pre-wedding shoot, where she was drugged and sexually assaulted, according to her family. The case has triggered outrage in the region and prompted a police investigation.

Family members said the marriage between the two had initially been arranged, but disputes arose after the accused allegedly demanded a Thar vehicle and Rs 25.51 lakh as dowry. When the demands were not met, the accused’s family reportedly refused to proceed with the marriage.

Despite this, the accused later contacted the woman and invited her to Kolkata, purportedly for a pre-wedding shoot. The family alleges that during the visit, she was administered an intoxicating substance and subsequently assaulted.

Following the incident, the woman’s health deteriorated, prompting her return to Ayodhya. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring her condition. Her family has expressed shock and is demanding swift justice.

Police Investigation Underway

A formal complaint has been lodged with the police by the victim’s family, residents of the Maharajganj area. Officials said an investigation has been initiated and assured that strict action would be taken based on the findings.

The family also met Awadhesh Prasad, seeking support. The lawmaker assured them of all possible assistance and called for prompt action by authorities.

Police said the matter is being treated with seriousness, and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.