Ayodhya Officer Steps Down As Shankaracharya Vs CM Yogi Adityanath Row Escalates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Goods and Services Tax (GST) deputy commissioner posted in Ayodhya has reportedly resigned from service, saying he was protesting against what he described as “objectionable” remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to news agency PTI, Prashant Kumar Singh said his decision was driven by deep anguish over what he termed attempts to divide the country along caste and religious lines, allegedly emanating from the “holy land of Prayagraj”. He said he was stepping down in support of the government, the Constitution and the country’s elected leadership.

‘Deeply Pained by Attempts to Divide the Nation’

Singh was quoted as saying that recent developments had caused him serious distress. “Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this,” he told PTI.

He added that his resignation was intended as a gesture of solidarity with the constitutional system and those holding elected office.

Resignation ‘in Support of Constitution’

Explaining his move further, Singh said he was resigning in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India.

“I have resigned in support of the honourable prime minister, honourable chief minister and honourable home minister and in support of the Constitution of India,” he said.

PTI reported that Singh specifically referred to statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against the chief minister, describing them as inappropriate. “From the holy land of Prayagraj, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has made objectionable remarks against our state’s elected leader, who is constitutionally holding the post,” he said.

What Is the Ayodhya Controversy?

The resignation comes amid an ongoing row involving Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Avimukteshwaranand had criticised Chief Minister Adityanath after police stopped him and his followers from proceeding in a chariot for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

A day after the incident, the Magh Mela administration issued a notice to Avimukteshwaranand, asking how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth despite a Supreme Court order stating that no religious leader could be enthroned as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth until the disposal of an appeal.

Following the notice, Avimukteshwaranand has been sitting on a protest outside his camp at the mela campus, abstaining from food and water. He has demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.