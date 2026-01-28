Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAyodhya Officer Steps Down As Shankaracharya Vs CM Yogi Adityanath Row Escalates

Ayodhya Officer Steps Down As Shankaracharya Vs CM Yogi Adityanath Row Escalates

Singh expressed solidarity with the government, Constitution, and elected leaders, condemning attempts to divide the nation along caste and religious lines, stemming from a controversy involving the Shankaracharya and the UP administration.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Goods and Services Tax (GST) deputy commissioner posted in Ayodhya has reportedly resigned from service, saying he was protesting against what he described as “objectionable” remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to news agency PTI, Prashant Kumar Singh said his decision was driven by deep anguish over what he termed attempts to divide the country along caste and religious lines, allegedly emanating from the “holy land of Prayagraj”. He said he was stepping down in support of the government, the Constitution and the country’s elected leadership.

‘Deeply Pained by Attempts to Divide the Nation’

Singh was quoted as saying that recent developments had caused him serious distress. “Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this,” he told PTI.

He added that his resignation was intended as a gesture of solidarity with the constitutional system and those holding elected office.

Resignation ‘in Support of Constitution’

Explaining his move further, Singh said he was resigning in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India.

“I have resigned in support of the honourable prime minister, honourable chief minister and honourable home minister and in support of the Constitution of India,” he said.

PTI reported that Singh specifically referred to statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against the chief minister, describing them as inappropriate. “From the holy land of Prayagraj, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has made objectionable remarks against our state’s elected leader, who is constitutionally holding the post,” he said.

What Is the Ayodhya Controversy?

The resignation comes amid an ongoing row involving Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Avimukteshwaranand had criticised Chief Minister Adityanath after police stopped him and his followers from proceeding in a chariot for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

A day after the incident, the Magh Mela administration issued a notice to Avimukteshwaranand, asking how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth despite a Supreme Court order stating that no religious leader could be enthroned as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth until the disposal of an appeal.

Following the notice, Avimukteshwaranand has been sitting on a protest outside his camp at the mela campus, abstaining from food and water. He has demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the GST deputy commissioner in Ayodhya resign?

He resigned in protest against alleged 'objectionable' remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

What were the main reasons cited for the resignation?

The commissioner expressed anguish over attempts to divide the country along caste and religious lines, and stated his resignation was in support of the government, the Constitution, and elected leadership.

What specific incident triggered the Shankaracharya's criticism?

The Shankaracharya criticized Chief Minister Adityanath after police stopped him and his followers from proceeding in a chariot during the Magh Mela.

What action was taken against the Shankaracharya after the incident?

The Magh Mela administration issued a notice asking him to explain how he projected himself as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, citing a Supreme Court order.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Yogi Adityanath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
India
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
News
Mother Of All Deals: Big Takeaways From India-EU’s Historic Free Trade Agreement
Mother Of All Deals: Big Takeaways From India-EU’s Historic Free Trade Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget