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English NewsCitiesAyodhya: Friends Host Mutton And Beer Party In Saryu River, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

Ayodhya: Friends Host Mutton And Beer Party In Saryu River, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

The incident has sparked controversy in Ayodhya, where the Saryu River holds immense religious significance for devotees.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 01:30 PM (IST)

A video purportedly showing a group of young men hosting a mutton and beer party on a boat in the Saryu River in Ayodhya has triggered outrage on social media, with many accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.

Acting on the viral video, the Cantonment (Cantt) Police arrested three accused -- Lavkush Nishad, Rajkumar Nishad and Jitendra Nishad -- while one more accused remains absconding. Police said legal action was initiated after the video surfaced online.

The incident has sparked controversy in Ayodhya, where the Saryu River holds immense religious significance for devotees. The viral footage allegedly shows the youths consuming beer and eating mutton while on a boat in the middle of the river.

Video Believed To Be From Guptar Ghat

According to police, the video is believed to have been shot at Guptar Ghat under the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station. Thousands of devotees visit the ghat every day to take a holy dip in the Saryu.

It has been claimed that four members of the Nishad community were on the boat during the gathering.

In the video, the person recording introduces the others and says, "It's been a long time since we had a mutton party. With me are my friends Lavkush Nishad, Rajkumar Nishad and our elder brother Jitendra Nishad."

He further says that they were enjoying a goat meat feast while the group is seen eating and celebrating on the boat.

Mentions Absent Friend

The man recording the video also mentions the absence of another friend, Amarjeet Nishad, saying he hoped they would meet again soon.

Following the circulation of the video, police launched an investigation and arrested three of the accused. Efforts are underway to trace the fourth suspect.

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Saryu River Ayodhya
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