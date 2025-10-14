Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 To Feature 22 Tableaux, 7 Inspired By Ramayan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAyodhya Deepotsav 2025 To Feature 22 Tableaux, 7 Inspired By Ramayan

The Information Department tableaux will depict the state's strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and cultural development. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Twenty-two tableaux depicting the state's strides and religious teachings are in works for the celebration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year, the ninth such event, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday.  The Information Department will showcase 15 tableaux highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government during the mega Diwali event, it said "At the same time, the Tourism and Culture Department will present tableaux inspired by the seven chapters of the Ramayan. In total, 22 tableaux are being prepared at Saket College. Alongside these, folk arts and dances from various states will further enhance the splendour of this grand festival of lights," it said.  According to District Information Officer Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, the Information Department tableaux will depict the state's strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and cultural development.  The Culture Department's tableaux, based on the seven Ramayan chapters — Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sunderkanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda — will portray the life of Lord Rama and the lessons of the epic, he said.

"Meanwhile, Ayodhya will be illuminated with millions of lamps along Rampath, Bhakti Path, and other major locations, taking the city one step closer to setting another world record. The event is expected to draw locals, devotees, and tourists from across India and abroad," Dwivedi said.  This year's Deepotsav will see performances of Haryana's Phaag, Kerala's Kathakali, Rajasthan's Jhumar, Punjab's Bhangra, Odisha's Sambalpuri, Ghazipur's Dibiya, and folk forms from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.  More than 500 artists will enthral the audience with their performances.  A representative from Vivid India, the company organising the event, said that the tableaux will also highlight Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Kashi Corridor, Ayushman Cashless Scheme, Defence Corridor, Clean and Green Uttar Pradesh, and several central schemes. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Ayodhya Deepotsav RAMAYAN Ayodhya
