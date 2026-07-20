Relentless rainfall has worsened Upper Assam's flood situation, affecting nearly 57,000 people in seven districts. Rising river levels have inundated villages, damaged roads, and forced evacuations.
Assam Floods: Nearly 57,000 Affected As Jorhat, Sivasagar And Charaideo Bear The Brunt
Relentless rainfall has pushed rivers above danger levels across Upper Assam, inundating villages, damaging infrastructure and forcing thousands of residents to seek shelter as authorities intensify rescue operations.
- Upper Assam floods affect 57,000 people across seven districts.
- Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo worst-hit by widespread inundation.
- Government scales up relief; military on standby for support.
- Continued heavy rainfall forecasts, urging vigilance and evacuation.
The flood situation in Upper Assam has worsened after days of relentless rainfall, affecting nearly 57,000 people across seven districts and prompting the state government to strengthen its emergency response.
Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo are among the worst-affected districts, with rising river levels and overflowing tributaries inundating villages, damaging roads and embankments, and forcing hundreds of families to move to safer locations.
As floodwaters continue to spread, rescue teams remain on the ground while authorities have placed the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on standby to support large-scale evacuation and relief efforts if the situation deteriorates further.
Jorhat Faces Rising Floodwaters as Bhogdoi River Crosses Danger Mark
Jorhat has emerged as one of the worst-hit districts, with the Bhogdoi River flowing above the danger level and triggering extensive flooding in low-lying areas.
Floodwaters overtopped the Borigaon embankment, entering residential neighbourhoods and agricultural fields. Several villages have been submerged, while many roads remain underwater, severely disrupting transportation and daily life.
Residents have been battling waterlogged homes as district authorities continue rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.
Sivasagar Battles Widespread Inundation
The situation remains equally severe in Sivasagar, where continuous rainfall has led to extensive flooding across several parts of the district.
Floodwaters from the Dikhow and Janji rivers have breached embankments at multiple locations, inundating residential areas, schools and public institutions. The widespread flooding has disrupted normal life and forced many families to relocate to safer places or relief camps.
Large stretches of agricultural land have also been submerged, raising concerns over significant crop losses as the rains continue.
Charaideo Sees Infrastructure Damage Amid Flooding
In Charaideo district, overflowing rivers and streams have submerged several villages, particularly in the Sonari subdivision.
Flooding has damaged railway tracks in the Simaluguri area, while road connectivity has been disrupted in several locations, making it difficult for relief teams to access some of the worst-affected areas.
Authorities are supplying stranded residents with food, drinking water and other essential items while closely monitoring vulnerable embankments.
Government Intensifies Rescue and Relief Measures
The worsening flood situation has prompted the Assam government to scale up its emergency response across the affected districts.
Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administrations and local volunteers have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Boats are being used to evacuate stranded residents, while temporary relief camps have been established for displaced families.
As a precaution, the state government has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to remain on standby for possible deployment if flood conditions worsen further.
Authorities Urge Vigilance as Heavy Rain Continues
With more rainfall forecast across Upper Assam, officials fear river levels could rise further in the coming days, increasing the risk of additional flooding.
Residents living in low-lying and riverbank areas have been urged to remain alert, follow official advisories and move to safer locations whenever instructed by authorities.
Relief materials, including food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies, are being distributed to affected families as rescue operations continue on a war footing to minimise the impact of the floods.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current flood situation in Upper Assam?
Which districts are most affected by the floods?
Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo are the worst-affected districts. They are experiencing extensive flooding, damaged infrastructure, and submerged agricultural lands due to rising river levels.
What actions are authorities taking to respond to the floods?
The Assam government has deployed SDRF, NDRF, and local teams for rescue and relief. The Indian Army and Air Force are on standby, and temporary relief camps are established.
What caused the widespread flooding?
Relentless rainfall caused widespread flooding due to rising river levels and overflowing tributaries. Rivers such as the Bhogdoi, Dikhow, and Janji breached embankments, inundating villages.
What is the outlook for the flood situation?
More rainfall is forecast, which could cause river levels to rise further, increasing flood risks. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow official advisories for safety.