Brutal Mob Attack Leaves Married Couple Dead Over Witchcraft Suspicion In Assam's Karbi Anglong

A chilling incident from Assam where superstition spiralled into violence, leaving a couple dead after a brutal village attack. Police arrest all accused.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
A deeply disturbing incident from Assam has once again exposed how dangerous blind superstition can become. In a remote village of Karbi Anglong district, a married couple lost their lives in one of the most brutal acts of mob violence seen in recent times, attacked inside their own home and then burned alive after being accused of practising witchcraft.

The shocking crime has sent waves of fear across the region, forcing authorities to confront the dark reality of persistent superstitious beliefs still haunting rural communities.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today

Brutal Attack Inside Their Own Home

According to sources, the incident took place on Tuesday at No. 1 Beloguri Munda village in the Howraghat area of Karbi Anglong. The victims, identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and Mira Birowa (33), were allegedly targeted by a group of villagers who suspected them of practising witchcraft.

The attackers reportedly stormed the couple’s house, assaulted them with sharp weapons, and then set the entire premises on fire. The flames consumed the structure, killing both victims on the spot.

Local residents alerted authorities soon after, following which police teams rushed to the location and launched an immediate investigation.

All Accused Arrested As Police Probe Continues

Law enforcement officials confirmed that all individuals involved in the attack have been arrested. The crime scene has been sealed, and investigators are examining the sequence of events leading up to the deadly assault.

A senior police official, speaking to PTI, highlighted the troubling mindset that still prevails in the area.

"People still believe in rumours, leading to sufferings of some," the official said.

Renewed Fears Of Witch-Hunting In Assam

The horrifying episode has once again brought attention to the ongoing threat of witch-hunting in Assam, a state that has some of the strictest laws in the country to combat such practices.

The Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, was introduced to curb this menace by imposing severe punishment and financial penalties on those who brand individuals as "witches" and inflict violence upon them.

Despite these measures, official data reveals that more than 100 people have lost their lives in witch-hunting related incidents in Assam over the past decade, underscoring how deeply rooted superstition remains in certain pockets of society.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Karbi Anglong Assam Crime Assam New Witch Hunting India Superstition Violence
