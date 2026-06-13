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HomeCitiesIAF AN-32 Aircraft Catches Fire After Landing At Assam’s Jorhat Airbase, Probe Underway

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Catches Fire After Landing At Assam’s Jorhat Airbase, Probe Underway

An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft was involved in an accident at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase after reportedly catching fire following landing.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft was involved in an accident at the Jorhat Airbase in Assam on Saturday after reportedly catching fire following its landing inside the military facility.

According to initial reports, the aircraft had landed when the fire broke out, triggering an immediate emergency response within the airbase premises.

There was no immediate official word on casualties, the extent of damage, or the cause of the incident.

Confirming the development, the Indian Air Force said in a brief statement, “Jorhat- Today an AN-32 of IAF, met with an accident. Further update will be provided once more details are available.”

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are awaited as officials assess the situation and gather more information.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Plane Crash Air Force Assam News
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