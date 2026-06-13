IAF AN-32 Aircraft Catches Fire After Landing At Assam’s Jorhat Airbase, Probe Underway

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft was involved in an accident at the Jorhat Airbase in Assam on Saturday after reportedly catching fire following its landing inside the military facility.

According to initial reports, the aircraft had landed when the fire broke out, triggering an immediate emergency response within the airbase premises.

There was no immediate official word on casualties, the extent of damage, or the cause of the incident.

Confirming the development, the Indian Air Force said in a brief statement, “Jorhat- Today an AN-32 of IAF, met with an accident. Further update will be provided once more details are available.”

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are awaited as officials assess the situation and gather more information.