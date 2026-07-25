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English NewsCitiesArmy Officer's Son Dies After Car Plunges Into Drain Near Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Army Officer's Son Dies After Car Plunges Into Drain Near Delhi's Vasant Kunj

A 20-year-old student studying in the US died after losing control of a car that overturned in a drain near southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 20-year-old student died in Delhi car accident Friday.
  • Car skidded on slippery road, plunged into drain.
  • Driver, Yashvendra, died; female friend sustained injuries.
  • Police initiated legal proceedings, investigation into accident underway.

A 20-year-old student pursuing higher education in the United States died after the car he was driving plunged into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat area of southwest Delhi on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was the son of an Indian Army officer. A female friend travelling with him sustained injuries in the accident, news agency PTI reported.

Police said a PCR call reporting a fatal road accident was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on Friday morning. A police team reached the spot and found the car overturned inside a drain.

Road Was Slippery, Police Say

According to the preliminary investigation, Yashvendra and his friend had stayed at another friend's house the previous night and were heading towards the woman's residence in Vasant Kunj when the accident occurred, ANI reported.

Police said the car, owned by the woman but being driven by Yashvendra, allegedly skidded while negotiating a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal.

The vehicle is believed to have veered off the road due to the slippery surface before falling into the drain and overturning.

According to the woman's statement to police, the accident occurred because the road was slippery.

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Victim Succumbed to Injuries

Yashvendra suffered critical injuries in the crash and later died during treatment.

The woman, who was travelling in the front passenger seat, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police said both were students at the same educational institution in the United States, where they had become friends.

Investigation Underway

Officials said Yashvendra was the son of an Indian Army officer, while the injured woman's father works in the cyber security sector at a private company in Delhi's Okhla area.

Police said necessary legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation into the accident is underway.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Calls Two Viral Jantar Mantar Claims 'Fake And Misleading'

Frequently Asked Questions

What occurred in the Nangal Dewat area on Friday morning?

A 20-year-old student died after the car he was driving plunged into a drain and overturned in southwest Delhi. His female friend, who was with him, sustained injuries in the accident.

What was the cause of the car accident?

Police state the car skidded on a slippery road while taking a sharp turn near the traffic signal. It then veered off the road, falling into the drain and overturning.

Who were the individuals involved in the accident?

The deceased was Yashvendra, a 20-year-old student pursuing higher education in the U.S. His female friend, also a student, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
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Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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