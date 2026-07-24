A Uttarakhand Police constable, Sher Singh, publicly resigned during the student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He handed his resignation letter to Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
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WATCH: Uttarakhand Constable Hands Resignation On Stage At CJP Protest, Says 'If This Makes Us Rebels, So Be It'
A Uttarakhand Police constable allegedly resigned at the CJP's protest, handing his letter to Abhijeet Dipke. The move came amid ongoing NEET protests and talks between the Centre and CJP.
- A Uttarakhand constable resigned publicly supporting student protests over NEET leaks.
- He cited widespread exam paper leaks in Uttarakhand as his primary motivation.
- CJP met Union ministers, demanding NEET reforms and Pradhan's resignation.
Before You Go
Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
Frequently Asked Questions
Who publicly resigned during the student protest at Jantar Mantar?
Why did constable Sher Singh resign?
Sher Singh resigned in support of student protests against alleged exam paper leaks and irregularities. He alleged that exam papers in Uttarakhand are easily accessible, citing the Patwari paper leak.
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