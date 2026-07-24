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English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: Uttarakhand Constable Hands Resignation On Stage At CJP Protest, Says 'If This Makes Us Rebels, So Be It'

WATCH: Uttarakhand Constable Hands Resignation On Stage At CJP Protest, Says 'If This Makes Us Rebels, So Be It'

A Uttarakhand Police constable allegedly resigned at the CJP's protest, handing his letter to Abhijeet Dipke. The move came amid ongoing NEET protests and talks between the Centre and CJP.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A Uttarakhand constable resigned publicly supporting student protests over NEET leaks.
  • He cited widespread exam paper leaks in Uttarakhand as his primary motivation.
  • CJP met Union ministers, demanding NEET reforms and Pradhan's resignation.

A Uttarakhand Police constable allegedly resigned publicly on Friday during the ongoing student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, handing over his resignation letter to activist and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in a symbolic show of support for the agitation.

The constable, identified as Sher Singh, joined the demonstration organised by the CJP, which has been leading protests over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and demanding accountability for examination irregularities.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Singh addressing protesters from the stage before presenting his resignation letter to Dipke amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Also Read: Read Full CJP Letter To PM: Pradhan's Resignation Among 'Non-Negotiable' Demands

'If Fighting for Our Rights Makes Us Rebels, Then We Are Rebels'

Addressing the gathering, Sher Singh alleged that examination papers in Uttarakhand had become easily accessible. "In Uttarakhand, exam papers are available like items sold at a grocery shop. We have seen the Patwari paper leak ourselves."

Quoting freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said: "Bhagat Singh had said that life is lived on one's own strength; only funeral processions are carried on the strength of others. Do not be afraid. This is Bhagat Singh's country."

He also called for a peaceful movement, saying: "Revolutions do not come through bombs and pistols. We must remain non-violent. Revolution comes through ideas, and ideas never die."

Announcing his resignation from the police force, Singh declared: "If fighting for our rights makes us rebels, then yes, we are rebels. From today, I resign from the Uttarakhand Police."

He then handed his resignation letter to Abhijeet Dipke on stage as protesters applauded.

CJP-Nadda Meeting

CJP held a second round of talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh over the NEET paper leak protests, submitting three key demands and a five-point examination reform charter.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

The nearly two-hour meeting ended without a final decision, with the Centre seeking time until Saturday to respond to the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. According to CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, the government gave in-principle approval to two of the three demands while deferring its response on Pradhan's exit.

The alleged resignation comes amid continuing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for affected students, and sweeping reforms to the examination system.

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Frequently Asked Questions

Who publicly resigned during the student protest at Jantar Mantar?

A Uttarakhand Police constable, Sher Singh, publicly resigned during the student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He handed his resignation letter to Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Why did constable Sher Singh resign?

Sher Singh resigned in support of student protests against alleged exam paper leaks and irregularities. He alleged that exam papers in Uttarakhand are easily accessible, citing the Patwari paper leak.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest News CJP Protest Live Updates Uttarakhand Police Resigned
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