Army Officer Dragged After Being Pinned To Car Bonnet, Thrown Onto Road In MP

A retired Army personnel was dragged for nearly a kilometre after being pinned to the bonnet of a speeding car before being thrown onto the road and left injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior late Saturday night.

The shocking incident took place around 11 pm in the Maharajpura police station limits, near the busy Aditya Hotel on Bhind Road. The victim, identified as Kalyan Kishore Kant Sharma, a resident of Ganesh Colony in Aditya Puram, was returning home after dinner with his brother-in-law, Avdhesh Sharma.

According to the police, the ordeal began with a minor collision when Sharma’s car brushed against another vehicle. Two young men stepped out of the car and began abusing the occupants. When Sharma and his brother-in-law objected, the argument quickly escalated into a physical assault, carried out in full public view.

Accused Tried To Run Away

As bystanders gathered, the accused tried to flee the scene. In an attempt to stop them, the retired soldier stood in front of their vehicle. Instead of slowing down, the attackers allegedly rammed the car into him, knocking him onto the bonnet. The vehicle then sped away, dragging the injured man as he clung on desperately.

A 16-second video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the horrifying sequence as the car continued moving with the victim stuck on its bonnet. After covering a considerable distance, the accused abruptly applied the brakes, causing Sharma to be thrown onto the road. The attackers then escaped, leaving him seriously injured.

Despite the trauma, Sharma managed to reach the Maharajpura police station the same night and lodged a complaint.

Case Filed And Investigation Is On

Acting on the complaint and the viral footage, police registered a case and launched an investigation. One of the accused has been detained, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the second accused.

Inspector Yashwant Goyal said the complainant reported being carried on the bonnet of the car for nearly one to one-and-a-half kilometres following the altercation near Aditya Hotel. “There are two accused in the case. One has been detained and the other will be arrested soon,” he said.