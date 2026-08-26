Anti-Conversion Law In Maharashtra: Churches Turn To Self-Declaration Forms Amid Concerns

With Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion law, set to come into effect on August 28, some minority institutions have expressed concerns that routine religious activities and social welfare work could be misconstrued as attempts to convert people.

In Vasai-Virar, smaller churches such as New Hope have started asking worshippers to sign self-declaration forms stating that they are attending prayer meetings voluntarily. Pastor Stephen Rosario distributed the forms to a congregation of around 30 people on Sunday, seeking their signatures and passport-size photographs.

Some churches have already begun seeking similar declarations from people undergoing baptism.

The new legislation provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years in cases involving forced conversion or conversion through inducement. It also allows police to investigate allegations based on complaints from third parties.

Pastor Devdan Tribhuvan, president of the Christian Development Association, said the move towards self-declarations was prompted by what he described as a rise in attacks and police inquiries involving Christian prayer groups.

"The number of attacks against Christian prayer groups have increased in the past 12 years, and 15-20 attacks have occurred this past year. Police also make enquiries. This pattern has necessitated the signing of such forms," he said.

Churches Raise Concerns Over Alleged Conversion Complaints

Tribhuvan alleged that some groups were using a particular method to raise allegations of conversion against pastors.

He claimed that in some instances, a young mother may approach a pastor seeking prayers or a blessing for herself or her child and later ask for religious literature. According to him, the pastor's response could subsequently be used to allege that a conversion attempt had taken place.

He said churches generally maintain records of their regular members and parishioners, particularly for ceremonies such as weddings and funerals. However, people attending for the first time or unfamiliar visitors could create concerns, prompting some smaller churches to introduce self-declarations.

Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said established churches were largely unaffected by the situation, with concerns being more pronounced among smaller churches operating from commercial premises or residential locations.

Not All Groups Back Self-Declaration Forms

Cyril Dara, secretary of the Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA), said he did not believe churches needed to introduce self-declarations to safeguard themselves or worshippers. He pointed out that the law was intended to deal with forced conversions.

Dara also recalled a December 7, 2025, incident in which a Christian prayer meeting in Kalachowkie was allegedly disrupted after around 35 people entered the premises.

Meanwhile, members of Mumbai for Peace met Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma on July 2 to raise concerns over what they described as repeated disruptions of prayer services at various locations across Mumbai.