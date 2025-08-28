Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAndhra Pradesh Rivers Krishna, Godavari Flooding; First Level Warnings Issued

Andhra Pradesh Rivers Krishna, Godavari Flooding; First Level Warnings Issued

Krishna and Godavari rivers in Andhra Pradesh rise due to heavy rains; Prakasam and Dowleswaram barrages see high inflows. Authorities issue warnings for riverside residents.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati, Aug 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Thursday said floodwaters are rising in both Krishna and Godavari rivers, with the former clocking an inflow and outflow of 4.05 lakh cusecs and the latter 5.31 lakh cusecs.

Amid heavy rainfall at various places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received inflows and outflows amounting to 4.05 lakh cusecs and the Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district 5.31 lakh cusecs.

"First level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage. Inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage were 4.05 lakh cusecs," said APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain in an official release.

As floodwaters gushed intensely at Prakasam Barrage, they were recorded at 3.62 lakh cusecs by 10.45 am itself today, he said.

At Srisailam Dam, Krishna river floodwater inflows were recorded at 3.06 lakh cusecs and outflows at 3.62 lakh cusecs, followed by inflows of 2.69 lakh cusecs and outflows of 3.17 lakh cusecs at Nagarjuna Sagar and inflows of 3.13 lakh cusecs and outflows of 3.72 lakh cusecs at Pulichintala, Jain said.

Noting that floodwater inflows are rising slightly in the Godavari river, he said its water level at Bhadrachalam in Telangana stood at 37.7 ft, followed by a water level of 15.78 metres at Kunavaram and 10.16 metres at Polavaram.

At Dowleswaram, Jain said floodwater inflows could reach the first warning level in the Godavari river by Friday.

He alerted people living by the banks, low lying areas and the riparian regions of both the rivers to take precautions.

Jain also cautioned Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrants who come to immerse idols, and advised people against crossing streams and canals. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Floods Flood Warning Dowleswaram Barrage Nagarjuna Sagar Krishna River Flood Godavari River Flood Prakasam Barrage Srisailam Dam Pulichintala APSDMA Ganesh Chaturthi Alert
Embed widget