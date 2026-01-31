Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAndhra Ex-Minister’s Home Attacked Over Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Ex-Minister’s Home Attacked Over Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu

The party has questioned the inaction of law enforcement during the incident, alleging that the attackers were allowed to carry out the vandalism unchecked.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Clashes between supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) broke out on Saturday, culminating in an attack on the residence of former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu, a senior YSRCP leader, in Guntur.

According to YSRCP officials, a large group of alleged TDP supporters gathered outside Rambabu’s house to stage a protest before turning violent. The group allegedly forced its way into the premises and carried out widespread vandalism, causing extensive damage to the property. A car parked at the residence was also destroyed during the incident.

‘Attempt To Murder’, Claims YSRCP

The YSRCP described the attack as an attempt to murder Rambabu. Party representatives alleged that despite police personnel being present at the scene, no effective steps were taken to intervene or disperse the mob.

The party has questioned the inaction of law enforcement during the incident, alleging that the attackers were allowed to carry out the vandalism unchecked.

Trigger Linked To Remarks Against Chief Minister

TDP supporters said the protest was sparked by what they described as abusive language used by Rambabu against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Party sources said tensions had been simmering following Rambabu’s recent remarks targeting the Chief Minister and the ruling government.

Hoarding Dispute Adds To Political Tension

The underlying friction between Rambabu and the TDP was linked to a hoarding erected by a ruling party leader. The hoarding condemned the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddoo ghee adulteration row and targeted former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP leaders objected to the hoarding, escalating political tensions in the area. The dispute over the hoarding, combined with Rambabu’s speeches critical of the Chief Minister, reportedly intensified anger among TDP supporters.

Demand For Action Against Rambabu

During the attack, members of the mob allegedly demanded that Rambabu be taken into custody for his derogatory comments against Chief Minister Naidu and the state government. The situation remained tense following the incident, with both parties trading allegations over responsibility for the violence.

Related Video

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu's residence?

Supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) allegedly attacked the residence of Ambati Rambabu, a senior YSRCP leader. They reportedly vandalized his property, including destroying a car.

Why did TDP supporters protest at Ambati Rambabu's house?

The protest was reportedly triggered by what TDP supporters described as abusive language used by Ambati Rambabu against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

What was the YSRCP's reaction to the attack?

The YSRCP described the incident as an 'attempt to murder' Rambabu and questioned the police's inaction in preventing the vandalism.

Was there any other political friction contributing to the incident?

Yes, a hoarding erected by a ruling party leader criticizing the TTD laddoo ghee adulteration row and targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also escalated tensions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Ex-Minister Home Attacked Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge Of Excise, Sports & Minority Development Portfolios
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge Of Excise, Sports & Minority Development Portfolios
News
India Rejects Any PM Modi's Reference In Epstein Investigation Files
India Rejects Any PM Modi's Reference In Epstein Investigation Files
Budget
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
Cricket
WATCH: 'End Of Sanju Samson' - Aakash Chopra's Jibe At CSK Star Goes Viral
WATCH: 'End Of Sanju Samson' - Aakash Chopra's Jibe At CSK Star Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget