Andhra Ex-Minister’s Home Attacked Over Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu

Clashes between supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) broke out on Saturday, culminating in an attack on the residence of former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu, a senior YSRCP leader, in Guntur.

According to YSRCP officials, a large group of alleged TDP supporters gathered outside Rambabu’s house to stage a protest before turning violent. The group allegedly forced its way into the premises and carried out widespread vandalism, causing extensive damage to the property. A car parked at the residence was also destroyed during the incident.

‘Attempt To Murder’, Claims YSRCP

The YSRCP described the attack as an attempt to murder Rambabu. Party representatives alleged that despite police personnel being present at the scene, no effective steps were taken to intervene or disperse the mob.

The party has questioned the inaction of law enforcement during the incident, alleging that the attackers were allowed to carry out the vandalism unchecked.

Trigger Linked To Remarks Against Chief Minister

TDP supporters said the protest was sparked by what they described as abusive language used by Rambabu against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Party sources said tensions had been simmering following Rambabu’s recent remarks targeting the Chief Minister and the ruling government.

Hoarding Dispute Adds To Political Tension

The underlying friction between Rambabu and the TDP was linked to a hoarding erected by a ruling party leader. The hoarding condemned the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddoo ghee adulteration row and targeted former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP leaders objected to the hoarding, escalating political tensions in the area. The dispute over the hoarding, combined with Rambabu’s speeches critical of the Chief Minister, reportedly intensified anger among TDP supporters.

Demand For Action Against Rambabu

During the attack, members of the mob allegedly demanded that Rambabu be taken into custody for his derogatory comments against Chief Minister Naidu and the state government. The situation remained tense following the incident, with both parties trading allegations over responsibility for the violence.