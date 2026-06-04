Dalai Lama To Undergo Left Knee Treatment In New Delhi This Month

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dalai Lama to receive left knee treatment in New Delhi.

Concerns persist as followers pray for his health.

He previously had similar knee surgery in New York.

The Dalai Lama will undergo medical treatment for his left knee in New Delhi later this month, his office said on Thursday, as concerns over the 90-year-old spiritual leader’s health continue among followers.

The spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists is scheduled to travel to the national capital on Friday from Dharamshala, his home-in-exile in Himachal Pradesh.

“He will undergo medical treatment on his left knee,” the Dalai Lama’s office said in a post on X.

The office also said he is expected to travel to Ladakh by the end of June for an extended stay.

Followers Hold Prayers Ahead Of Procedures

Supporters of the Dalai Lama have, in recent years, regularly organised elaborate prayers before any planned medical procedures due to concerns surrounding his health.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate underwent surgery on the same knee in New York in 2024.

Months later, he told Reuters that the issue was “nothing serious”, although he was seen walking carefully with the assistance of aides. He now reportedly uses a golf cart for longer distances within his residential compound.

Dalai Lama Said He Hopes To Live Beyond 130

Last year, the 14th Dalai Lama said he hoped to live beyond 130 years, extending an earlier prediction about his lifespan.

He has also reassured followers that he will be reincarnated after his death.

Exile, Tibet And Succession Debate

The Dalai Lama has lived in Dharamshala since 1959 after fleeing Tibet following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

China considers the Dalai Lama a separatist and maintains that it must approve his successor under what it describes as a centuries-old tradition.

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The Dalai Lama, however, has urged followers to reject any successor chosen by Beijing.

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