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HomeCitiesCrane Collapse At Jewar Airport Flyover Site Traps Workers Amid Rain

Crane Collapse At Jewar Airport Flyover Site Traps Workers Amid Rain

Heavy machinery was deployed to intensify rescue operations, while construction work at the site was suspended following the accident.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy crane overturned at Jewar Airport flyover construction site.
  • Incident trapped multiple workers; some rescued and hospitalized.
  • Rescue operations ongoing amid stormy weather, muddy conditions.

A major accident took place on Thursday during the construction of a flyover connected to Jewar Airport near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad after a heavy crane lifting girders lost balance and overturned, trapping several workers at the site.

The incident triggered panic among workers present at the construction area, following which rescue operations were launched immediately.

Workers Trapped After Crane Overturns

Eyewitness Sunil Kumar said the accident occurred during stormy weather.

“During the storm, a crane overturned. Two people were rescued, but 2-3 people are still trapped. This crane is working on the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy rainfall had made the construction site muddy and slippery. After the rain subsided, work resumed, but the crane reportedly became unstable while lifting girders and toppled over.

Around six to seven workers were present at the site at the time of the accident.

Rescue Operation Underway

After receiving information about the incident, police teams reached the spot and joined the rescue efforts.

Construction company staff, local villagers and rescue personnel worked together to free workers trapped beneath the overturned crane.

Heavy machinery was deployed to intensify rescue operations, while construction work at the site was suspended following the accident.

Several injured workers were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

There were concerns about possible fatalities, although no official confirmation had been issued by the administration or police till late evening.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

“The exact extent of the damage and the condition of all workers will be known once the rescue operation is completed,” he said.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the district administration and a large police contingent remained at the site to monitor the situation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the crane to overturn at the construction site?

The heavy crane lost balance and overturned while lifting girders. Eyewitnesses reported that heavy rainfall made the construction site muddy and slippery, contributing to its instability.

How many workers were at the site during the accident?

Around six to seven workers were present at the site when the accident occurred. Two people were rescued immediately, while 2-3 people were reportedly still trapped.

What rescue efforts are currently underway?

Police teams, construction company staff, local villagers, and rescue personnel are actively involved. Heavy machinery has been deployed to intensify efforts to free trapped workers.

Where exactly did the accident happen?

The major accident occurred near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad. It took place during the construction of a flyover connected to Jewar Airport.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rain Storm Jewar Airport Workers Trapped Crane Collapse At Jewar Airport Flyover Site
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