The heavy crane lost balance and overturned while lifting girders. Eyewitnesses reported that heavy rainfall made the construction site muddy and slippery, contributing to its instability.
Crane Collapse At Jewar Airport Flyover Site Traps Workers Amid Rain
Heavy machinery was deployed to intensify rescue operations, while construction work at the site was suspended following the accident.
- Heavy crane overturned at Jewar Airport flyover construction site.
- Incident trapped multiple workers; some rescued and hospitalized.
- Rescue operations ongoing amid stormy weather, muddy conditions.
A major accident took place on Thursday during the construction of a flyover connected to Jewar Airport near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad after a heavy crane lifting girders lost balance and overturned, trapping several workers at the site.
The incident triggered panic among workers present at the construction area, following which rescue operations were launched immediately.
Workers Trapped After Crane Overturns
Eyewitness Sunil Kumar said the accident occurred during stormy weather.
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: Sunil Kumar, an eyewitness, says, "During the storm, a crane overturned. Two people were rescued, but 2-3 people are still trapped. This crane is working on the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover." https://t.co/nSyEFHEIfe pic.twitter.com/01wM34TQ1n— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026
“During the storm, a crane overturned. Two people were rescued, but 2-3 people are still trapped. This crane is working on the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover,” he said.
According to eyewitnesses, heavy rainfall had made the construction site muddy and slippery. After the rain subsided, work resumed, but the crane reportedly became unstable while lifting girders and toppled over.
Around six to seven workers were present at the site at the time of the accident.
Rescue Operation Underway
After receiving information about the incident, police teams reached the spot and joined the rescue efforts.
Faridabad, Haryana: A major accident has been reported on the under-construction green highway connecting Faridabad to Jewar International Airport. During construction work, a heavy machine reportedly collapsed, raising fears that several workers may be trapped underneath. The… pic.twitter.com/A6RlYZ6SEI— IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2026
Construction company staff, local villagers and rescue personnel worked together to free workers trapped beneath the overturned crane.
Heavy machinery was deployed to intensify rescue operations, while construction work at the site was suspended following the accident.
Several injured workers were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities Monitoring Situation
There were concerns about possible fatalities, although no official confirmation had been issued by the administration or police till late evening.
Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the cause of the accident was under investigation.
“The exact extent of the damage and the condition of all workers will be known once the rescue operation is completed,” he said.
Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the district administration and a large police contingent remained at the site to monitor the situation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the crane to overturn at the construction site?
How many workers were at the site during the accident?
Around six to seven workers were present at the site when the accident occurred. Two people were rescued immediately, while 2-3 people were reportedly still trapped.
What rescue efforts are currently underway?
Police teams, construction company staff, local villagers, and rescue personnel are actively involved. Heavy machinery has been deployed to intensify efforts to free trapped workers.
Where exactly did the accident happen?
The major accident occurred near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad. It took place during the construction of a flyover connected to Jewar Airport.