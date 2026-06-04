Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy crane overturned at Jewar Airport flyover construction site.

Incident trapped multiple workers; some rescued and hospitalized.

Rescue operations ongoing amid stormy weather, muddy conditions.

A major accident took place on Thursday during the construction of a flyover connected to Jewar Airport near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad after a heavy crane lifting girders lost balance and overturned, trapping several workers at the site.

The incident triggered panic among workers present at the construction area, following which rescue operations were launched immediately.

Workers Trapped After Crane Overturns

Eyewitness Sunil Kumar said the accident occurred during stormy weather.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: Sunil Kumar, an eyewitness, says, "During the storm, a crane overturned. Two people were rescued, but 2-3 people are still trapped. This crane is working on the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover." https://t.co/nSyEFHEIfe pic.twitter.com/01wM34TQ1n — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

“During the storm, a crane overturned. Two people were rescued, but 2-3 people are still trapped. This crane is working on the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy rainfall had made the construction site muddy and slippery. After the rain subsided, work resumed, but the crane reportedly became unstable while lifting girders and toppled over.

Around six to seven workers were present at the site at the time of the accident.

Rescue Operation Underway

After receiving information about the incident, police teams reached the spot and joined the rescue efforts.

Faridabad, Haryana: A major accident has been reported on the under-construction green highway connecting Faridabad to Jewar International Airport. During construction work, a heavy machine reportedly collapsed, raising fears that several workers may be trapped underneath. The… pic.twitter.com/A6RlYZ6SEI — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2026

Construction company staff, local villagers and rescue personnel worked together to free workers trapped beneath the overturned crane.

Heavy machinery was deployed to intensify rescue operations, while construction work at the site was suspended following the accident.

Several injured workers were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

There were concerns about possible fatalities, although no official confirmation had been issued by the administration or police till late evening.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

“The exact extent of the damage and the condition of all workers will be known once the rescue operation is completed,” he said.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the district administration and a large police contingent remained at the site to monitor the situation.