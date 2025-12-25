Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead On Campus

The shooting inside the AMU campus triggered panic and shock. Aligarh SSP said the accused would soon be brought to justice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has once again come under the spotlight after a teacher was shot dead by masked assailants inside the campus, raising fresh questions over security.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines police station area of Aligarh, where unidentified gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on Danish Rao, a teacher posted at AMU’s LBK High School. He was rushed to JN Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Aligarh SSP Neeraj Jadaun reached the spot along with senior police officers, heavy security deployment and AMU authorities. Police cordoned off the area and began scanning CCTV footage from across the campus. Efforts are underway to trace the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Samajwadi Party Leader Condemns Killing

Samajwadi Party leader Ajju Ishaq strongly condemned the incident and targeted the Uttar Pradesh government. He said that while the government speaks of a “zero tolerance” policy, teachers are being gunned down. “Criminals are committing murders openly. The so-called zero-tolerance policy appears to have collapsed on the ground,” he said, demanding strict action against those responsible.

SSP Neeraj Jadaun said the identities of the attackers have not yet been established. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down the unidentified assailants, and statements from the victim’s family will be recorded. “The investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

