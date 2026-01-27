Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAkhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and Election Commission of using SIR to trouble voters in West Bengal and pledged full support to CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of state elections.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday extended strong political support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the Election Commission and the BJP were using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to create hurdles for voters in the state. Speaking after a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat, Akhilesh said West Bengal was being deliberately targeted under the guise of SIR. “If anyone in the country is fighting the BJP, it is Mamata Banerjee.

Akhilesh Targets EC, BJP

Only through this fight can the BJP be challenged,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of acting in tandem with the ruling party at the Centre. Akhilesh claimed that while the Election Commission’s responsibility is to encourage voter participation and add new voters, the SIR exercise in Bengal was instead creating confusion and difficulties for people ahead of elections. “For the first time, it is being seen that the Election Commission and BJP are creating problems for voters instead of helping them,” he alleged. He expressed confidence that the people of West Bengal would stand by Mamata Banerjee, saying public affection for her would ensure her return as Chief Minister.

Opposition Unity Message Ahead Polls

“The BJP’s fight here is a losing one. Bengal is a cultural unit, not just a political unit, and Didi will prove this again,” Akhilesh said, adding that his party fully supports the Trinamool Congress chief. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh arrived in Kolkata, offered prayers at the Kalighat temple, and later met Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna. Political observers see the meeting as significant ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, signalling efforts to strengthen opposition unity against the BJP.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Akhilesh Yadav express support for Mamata Banerjee?

Akhilesh Yadav expressed strong political support, stating that Mamata Banerjee is fighting the BJP and challenging them. He believes West Bengal is being deliberately targeted under the guise of electoral roll revisions.

What allegations did Akhilesh Yadav make against the Election Commission and BJP?

He alleged that the Election Commission and BJP are using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to create hurdles and confusion for voters in West Bengal, instead of encouraging participation.

What is the significance of Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Mamata Banerjee?

The meeting is seen as significant ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, signaling efforts to strengthen opposition unity against the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav's party fully supports the Trinamool Congress chief.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Samajwadi Party CM Mamata Banerjee AKhilesh Yadav SIR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Mother Of All Deals: Inside India-EU’s Biggest Strategic Partnership Yet
Mother Of All Deals: Why The India-EU Agreement Is A Game Changer
Education
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Business
India, EU Sign Free Trade Agreement: Top Highlights
India, EU Sign Free Trade Agreement: Top Highlights
Entertainment
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget