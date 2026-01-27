Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal

Akhilesh Targets EC, BJP

Only through this fight can the BJP be challenged,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of acting in tandem with the ruling party at the Centre. Akhilesh claimed that while the Election Commission’s responsibility is to encourage voter participation and add new voters, the SIR exercise in Bengal was instead creating confusion and difficulties for people ahead of elections. “For the first time, it is being seen that the Election Commission and BJP are creating problems for voters instead of helping them,” he alleged. He expressed confidence that the people of West Bengal would stand by Mamata Banerjee, saying public affection for her would ensure her return as Chief Minister.

Opposition Unity Message Ahead Polls

“The BJP’s fight here is a losing one. Bengal is a cultural unit, not just a political unit, and Didi will prove this again,” Akhilesh said, adding that his party fully supports the Trinamool Congress chief. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh arrived in Kolkata, offered prayers at the Kalighat temple, and later met Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna. Political observers see the meeting as significant ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, signalling efforts to strengthen opposition unity against the BJP.