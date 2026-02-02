Conspiracy Claims Trigger Political Firestorm

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised questions about the trail of incidents. He flagged “Around 80% of Maharashtra’s people feel something suspicious happened. A mere CID inquiry won’t suffice. Why was the pilot changed at the last moment? How can such negligence occur with a leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature? The NCP should demand that Prime Minister Modi order a proper investigation. If this was not an accident, and a conspiracy exists, who could be responsible?”

AAIB Probe Deepens Political Storm

To which, the BJP refuted these allegations. Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh accused Raut of using Pawar’s death for political mileage and called the claims reckless and unsubstantiated. Meanwhile, NCP leader Amol Mitkari demanded a high-level probe, citing procedural irregularities and missing personal effects, such as Pawar’s watch. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a formal investigation, and Mitkari stated he would request a CBI inquiry to ensure a thorough probe. The incident has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with questions emerging over safety norms, the aircraft’s approval process, and the handling of evidence.