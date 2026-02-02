Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Maharashtra Knows The Truth’: Opposition Links Ajit Pawar Death To ‘Past Scams’ File Suspicion

‘Maharashtra Knows The Truth’: Opposition Links Ajit Pawar Death To ‘Past Scams’ File Suspicion

Ajit Pawar’s plane crash sparks conspiracy claims; Opposition & NCP demand high-level probe. Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh accused Raut of using Pawar’s death for political mileage.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, 66, died on January 28, 2026, when the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. Along with Pawar, four others, including his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots also lost their lives. Following the incident, Opposition leaders and allies raised doubts about the circumstances of the crash. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut described the chain of events as “mysterious,” noting that Pawar had claimed to possess a file on BJP’s past scams and was reportedly planning to rejoin NCP chief Sharad Pawar before his death.

Conspiracy Claims Trigger Political Firestorm

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised questions about the trail of incidents. He flagged “Around 80% of Maharashtra’s people feel something suspicious happened. A mere CID inquiry won’t suffice. Why was the pilot changed at the last moment? How can such negligence occur with a leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature? The NCP should demand that Prime Minister Modi order a proper investigation. If this was not an accident, and a conspiracy exists, who could be responsible?”

AAIB Probe Deepens Political Storm

To which, the BJP refuted these allegations. Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh accused Raut of using Pawar’s death for political mileage and called the claims reckless and unsubstantiated. Meanwhile, NCP leader Amol Mitkari demanded a high-level probe, citing procedural irregularities and missing personal effects, such as Pawar’s watch. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a formal investigation, and Mitkari stated he would request a CBI inquiry to ensure a thorough probe. The incident has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with questions emerging over safety norms, the aircraft’s approval process, and the handling of evidence.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra' Ncp SHarad Pawar Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Opinion
Embed widget