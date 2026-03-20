Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Pre-Budget Consultations With Labour Unions, Gig Workers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held a series of pre-budget consultations with gig workers, labourers, farmers, and rural representatives at the Delhi Secretariat, stressing that their concerns will remain central to the upcoming budget.

Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, along with senior officials and Rajkumar Chauhan, was present during the consultations.

Focus On Workers And Gig Economy

During the interaction with labour unions and gig workers, CM Gupta highlighted their vital contribution to the city’s economy, describing them as the backbone of daily life in the national capital. She said the government is incorporating their feedback to ensure a budget that enhances security, dignity, and opportunities for workers.

Participants raised issues related to working conditions and social security, with drivers and gig workers seeking better policies, safe parking facilities, and expanded infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). They also called for subsidies to support women in purchasing EVs.

The Chief Minister also noted that the Delhi government is incorporating their suggestions and experiences to ensure the budget makes their lives more secure, dignified, and empowered.

Farmers And Rural Concerns

In separate meetings, farmers and rural representatives presented demands aimed at strengthening agricultural infrastructure. Key issues included better irrigation systems, improved rural roads, reforms in mandi operations, and upgrades to essential services such as sanitation, drainage, drinking water, and electricity.

Farmers also sought formal recognition of their status in Delhi, along with subsidies and incentives. Concerns related to land pooling policies and land consolidation (chakbandi) were raised, with calls for more farmer-friendly frameworks.

Budget To Reflect Public Aspirations

CM Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government aims to present a budget that reflects the aspirations of all sections of society, adding that “public participation is the biggest strength of a developed Delhi.” She assured that agriculture and rural development would receive special attention in the 2026 budget.

The chief minister added that decisions on revising circle rates and progress on the city’s master plan are underway, while efforts continue on initiatives such as tractor loans and Kisan Credit Cards.