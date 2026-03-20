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HomeNewsIndiaIndia Extends Support To Afghanistan, Dispatches 2.5-Tonne Medical Aid

India Extends Support To Afghanistan, Dispatches 2.5-Tonne Medical Aid

The humanitarian assistance comes in the aftermath of a heinous attack on March 16 that left several people injured, prompting urgent medical requirements in Afghanistan’s capital.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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India has delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medical supplies to Kabul to support treatment and recovery of those injured in the March 16 attack.

The humanitarian assistance comes in the aftermath of a heinous attack on March 16 that left several people injured, prompting urgent medical requirements in Afghanistan’s capital.

Consignment Includes Medicines And Equipment

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the consignment includes emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment aimed at strengthening immediate medical response efforts.

‘India Stands In Solidarity’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul.”

He added, “India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did India deliver to Kabul?

India delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medical supplies, including medicines, medical disposables, kits, and equipment.

Why did India send medical supplies to Kabul?

The supplies were sent to support the treatment and recovery of those injured in the March 16 attack in Kabul.

What is included in the medical consignment?

The consignment includes emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits, and equipment aimed at strengthening immediate medical response efforts.

What message did India convey with this aid?

India conveyed that it stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Ministry Of External Affairs India Extends Support To Afghanistan Dispatches 2.5-Tonne Medical Aid
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