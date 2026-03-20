India Extends Support To Afghanistan, Dispatches 2.5-Tonne Medical Aid

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India has delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medical supplies to Kabul to support treatment and recovery of those injured in the March 16 attack.

The humanitarian assistance comes in the aftermath of a heinous attack on March 16 that left several people injured, prompting urgent medical requirements in Afghanistan’s capital.

Consignment Includes Medicines And Equipment

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the consignment includes emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment aimed at strengthening immediate medical response efforts.

To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul.



India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will… pic.twitter.com/9dDu589tiY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 20, 2026

‘India Stands In Solidarity’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul.”

He added, “India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour.”