UP Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife By Crushing Her With Stone, Arrested Within 48 Hours

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district have solved a brutal domestic murder within 48 hours, arresting a man accused of killing his wife by crushing her with a stone. The incident took place in the Srinagar police station area.

The case came to light on March 16, when the blood-soaked body of 36-year-old Pawandevi was discovered in Bhandra village. The brutal killing sent shockwaves across the district, prompting swift action by the police.

Taking the matter seriously, Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh constituted special teams to investigate the case. Circle Officer Deepak Dubey and forensic teams visited the spot and carried out a detailed examination.

Husband Identified As Accused

During the probe, suspicion quickly fell on the victim’s husband, Ram Singh, who was found to be missing after the incident. Investigators concluded that he had allegedly murdered his wife by crushing her with a stone.

The accused remained absconding for nearly two days before being apprehended. Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said the Srinagar police team acted on a tip-off and laid a trap, arresting him near a sports ground close to the Bhandra-Mawai Tigaila area.

Alcohol Abuse Led To Violence

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, revealing a history of alcohol addiction and domestic abuse. Police said he would often assault his wife under the influence of alcohol.

About a month before the incident, he had brought her back from her parental home in Hamirpur. The incident has left three children without their mother.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent the accused to judicial custody. An investigation is underway.