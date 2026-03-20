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HomeNewsWorldTrump Administration Sues Harvard Over Alleged Failure To Protect Jewish, Israeli Students

Trump Administration Sues Harvard Over Alleged Failure To Protect Jewish, Israeli Students

The filing alleges that Harvard has “intentionally refused” to act in such cases, raising concerns over compliance with civil rights obligations.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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The United States government has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the institution of failing to adequately protect Jewish and Israeli students on its campus.

The case was filed on Friday in a federal district court in Massachusetts, according to court papers.

Allegations Of ‘Deliberate Indifference’

According to the lawsuit, the university has remained deliberately indifferent to hostility on campus and has failed to enforce its own rules when the victims are Jews or Israelis. The filing alleges that Harvard has “intentionally refused” to act in such cases, raising concerns over compliance with civil rights obligations.

Trump Administration Seeks Financial Recovery

The legal action marks a significant escalation, with the Trump administration seeking to recover billions of dollars in taxpayer funds linked to the university. The lawsuit aims not only to compel Harvard to comply with civil rights laws but also to claw back funds that it allegedly received in violation of those rules.

Billions In Federal Grants At Stake

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the filing notes that Harvard is currently in line to receive more than $2.6 billion in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services and other federal agencies. These funds are now under scrutiny as part of the government’s case.

Broader Implications

The lawsuit underscores mounting tensions between the federal government and one of the country’s most prominent universities, with potential implications for funding, campus policies and enforcement of civil rights protections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the United States government accusing Harvard University of?

The government is suing Harvard for allegedly failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students on campus. They claim the university has shown 'deliberate indifference' to hostility towards these students.

When and where was the lawsuit filed?

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in a federal district court in Massachusetts, according to court papers.

What does the lawsuit allege Harvard has done regarding its rules?

The lawsuit alleges Harvard has failed to enforce its own rules when the victims are Jews or Israelis. It claims the university has 'intentionally refused' to act in such cases.

What is the Trump administration seeking in this lawsuit?

The Trump administration is seeking to recover billions of dollars in taxpayer funds. They aim to compel Harvard to comply with civil rights laws and claw back funds allegedly received in violation of those rules.

How much in federal grants is Harvard at risk of losing?

Harvard is reportedly in line to receive over $2.6 billion in grants from federal agencies, which are now under scrutiny as part of the government's case.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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Trump Administration US Govt Sues Harvard Failure To Protect Jewish Students Israeli Students
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