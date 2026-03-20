Trump Administration Sues Harvard Over Alleged Failure To Protect Jewish, Israeli Students

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The United States government has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the institution of failing to adequately protect Jewish and Israeli students on its campus.

The case was filed on Friday in a federal district court in Massachusetts, according to court papers.

Allegations Of ‘Deliberate Indifference’

According to the lawsuit, the university has remained deliberately indifferent to hostility on campus and has failed to enforce its own rules when the victims are Jews or Israelis. The filing alleges that Harvard has “intentionally refused” to act in such cases, raising concerns over compliance with civil rights obligations.

Trump Administration Seeks Financial Recovery

The legal action marks a significant escalation, with the Trump administration seeking to recover billions of dollars in taxpayer funds linked to the university. The lawsuit aims not only to compel Harvard to comply with civil rights laws but also to claw back funds that it allegedly received in violation of those rules.

Billions In Federal Grants At Stake

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the filing notes that Harvard is currently in line to receive more than $2.6 billion in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services and other federal agencies. These funds are now under scrutiny as part of the government’s case.

Broader Implications

The lawsuit underscores mounting tensions between the federal government and one of the country’s most prominent universities, with potential implications for funding, campus policies and enforcement of civil rights protections.