Ghaziabad Man Jumps To Death From 13th Floor, Mother Found Dead Inside Home

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 13th floor of a building here on Thursday, while his elderly mother was found dead inside their flat in the same building, police said.

The incident occurred at the Vinayak Tower of Mahagun Society in the Kavinagar area in the afternoon, an official stated.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya, the deceased have been identified as Rajveer and his mother Satnam Kaur (70).

The ACP stated that Rajveer, an astrologer, resided with his mother in a flat, while his estranged wife and son lived in a different housing society at Crossings Republik.

He said Rajveer had faced significant personal loss in recent years: both his father and brother had passed away some years ago, and his brother's widow had remarried.

A police team that arrived at the spot after being informed about Rajveer's fall, also found his elderly mother dead in her bed in the flat. No suicide note was recovered from the site, the ACP said.

The mother's body appeared to be two to three days old, he said.

"While the mother's body showed no visible injury marks, the exact cause of her death will be determined after the post-mortem report," he said.

The wife of the deceased informed police that Rajveer had not provided any financial support for household expenses in the last four months.

Locals said Rajveer did not interact much with neighbours.

Kavinagar Police are currently investigating if Rajveer killed his mother before taking his own life, or if he committed suicide after her natural death, the ACP said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)