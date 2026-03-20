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HomeNewsMamata Unveils TMC Manifesto: Rs 1,500 For Women, Rs 30,000 Cr Farm Push Promised

Mamata Unveils TMC Manifesto: Rs 1,500 For Women, Rs 30,000 Cr Farm Push Promised

Under the “Lakshmi Bhandar” scheme, the TMC announced a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 to women in the general category and Rs 1,700 to SC/ST women.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday released the Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, outlining a series of welfare measures, infrastructure plans and governance initiatives.

Under the “Lakshmi Bhandar” scheme, the TMC announced a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 to women in the general category and Rs 1,700 to SC/ST women.

“Unemployed youth will receive Rs 1,500 as pocket money every month,” CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Industry, MSME And Employment Focus

Highlighting the state’s industrial potential, Banerjee said, “Bengal is a destination for industry. We are number one in MSME, employing 15 million people. The leather industry is the largest in Bengal.”

‘Duare Chikitsa’ And Education Push

The TMC chief announced the launch of “Duare Chikitsa” (door-to-door health services), to be implemented through camps at every booth.

“We will launch 'Duare Chikitsa' (door-to-door health services). We will launch it at every booth, we will set up 'Duare Chikitsa' camps. Thousands of schools will be modernized with e-learning facilities,” she said.

She also stated that the government plans to create 7-8 new districts, along with new blocks and municipalities.

Rs 30,000 Crore Agriculture Plan

The manifesto includes a major allocation for agriculture, with Banerjee stating, “I am also committed to providing a Rs 30,000 crore agricultural budget to help farm-dependent families, support landless farmers, and further improve the agricultural sector.”

She added that medical camps will be organised in every block and town to ensure access to healthcare services.

Political Message Ahead Of Polls

Banerjee also appealed to voters to come together against the BJP.

“I appeal to the people of Bengal to unite and fight against the BJP to save Bengal. If central agencies are trying to intimidate you, don't be. If they're trying to offer you money, don't take it. They bring money and weapons, mafia, from border areas, trying to create unrest and riots here. I'm not playing divisive politics. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all the same.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme?

This scheme offers a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 to general category women and Rs 1,700 to SC/ST women.

What financial assistance is provided for unemployed youth?

Unemployed youth will receive Rs 1,500 as monthly pocket money.

What is the 'Duare Chikitsa' initiative?

'Duare Chikitsa' provides door-to-door health services through camps organized at every booth.

What is the planned allocation for the agriculture sector?

A Rs 30,000 crore agricultural budget is planned to support farm-dependent families and landless farmers.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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Women Mamata Unveils TMC Manifesto Farm Push Promised Rs 1500 For Unemployed Women
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