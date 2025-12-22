Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected

An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai returned to the national capital on Monday after a technical issue was detected after take-off. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi Airport, following which all the passengers and crew members on the flight were disembarked safely.

“The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew have disembarked. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks, the spokesperson added.

“Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” according to the airline.

According to a report by the Times of India, the aircraft turned back to Delhi after its right side engine shut down. Since twin-engine aircraft are capable of making a landing on one engine, the aircraft managed to return successfully.

Amid ongoing flight disruptions, Air India said it has intensified preparations to minimise passenger inconvenience during the upcoming fog season, rolling out a series of operational and passenger-support measures.

These include CAT III-B crew rostering, deployment of CAT III-B-certified aircraft capable of operating in low-visibility conditions, enhanced airport readiness across its network, tech-enabled passenger assistance, and proactive communication with travellers.

The airline has also activated its “Fog Care” initiative to support passengers in case of delays or schedule changes arising from factors beyond its control. Under the initiative, flights likely to be impacted by fog—based on meteorological forecasts—are proactively identified, and passengers are informed in advance about potential delays or changes to their itineraries.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2026, as the official fog window for the current season.