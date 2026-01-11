After Noida, Gurugram Extends School Closure Amid Dense Fog

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





North India continues to reel under an intense winter spell, with dense fog and a sharp cold wave forcing authorities to keep students indoors for longer. After Uttar Pradesh and Haryana extended school holidays till January 15, similar decisions have also been reinforced across Delhi-NCR amid dangerously low visibility during early morning hours. Officials say the move is driven by student safety, as fog-hit roads have made commuting risky for children travelling by school buses, vans and cycles. Health concerns have also played a key role, with younger students particularly vulnerable to cold-related illness during peak morning chill.

UP, Haryana Extend Closure Till Jan 15

In Uttar Pradesh, schools from Nursery to Class 8 across boards will remain closed until January 15 due to the ongoing cold wave and dense fog. The administration has cited safety concerns, especially for children in rural and semi-urban areas where reliable transport is limited and visibility remains poor.

Haryana has taken a similar step. The Directorate of School Education has confirmed that winter vacation for all government and private schools will continue from January 1 to January 15, with regular classes likely to restart on January 16, weather permitting. Officials have said student well-being remains the priority and any further extension will depend on weather developments.

Fog, Cold Wave Raise Health Risks

Authorities say the extended break is not just an administrative decision but also a preventive health measure. Prolonged exposure to harsh cold can trigger cough, fever and respiratory illness among children, particularly during early morning hours. Low visibility caused by fog also increases the risk of road accidents, making travel unsafe for students.

In Delhi, the Directorate of Education has also stated that schools will not reopen before January 15. The winter break had begun on January 1 as per the academic calendar for the 2025–26 session, but harsher-than-usual weather has prompted continued closure.

Parents have been advised to follow official school updates and monitor local weather advisories. Children should be kept warm, adequately hydrated and discouraged from early-morning outdoor activity during the cold wave. Some schools may opt for online assignments or remote learning for senior students, but physical attendance will remain suspended until the end of the declared winter vacation.

