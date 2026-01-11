Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Noida Schools Closed: Winter Vacations For Nursery To Class 8 Extended Till Jan 15

Noida Schools Closed: Winter Vacations For Nursery To Class 8 Extended Till Jan 15

Noida schools closed: The administration warned of strict action against violators. While a western disturbance offered temporary relief across Uttar Pradesh, colder conditions are expected to return soon.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)



Amid a severe cold wave and biting winter conditions, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has taken a key decision to protect children’s health. The district magistrate has ordered the closure of all schools affiliated with all boards up to Class 8 until January 15. The order has come into force with immediate effect.

Officials said the move was necessitated by the sharp drop in temperatures and the continuing cold wave, which poses health risks, particularly for young children. Schools have been directed to strictly comply with the order.

Decision Taken in the Interest of Children’s Safety

Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said the decision was taken keeping the health and safety of children as the top priority. He noted that extreme cold conditions could lead to serious health issues among young students, prompting the administration to suspend classes temporarily.

Parents have been advised to keep children indoors during this period and ensure adequate protection from the cold, including warm clothing and limited outdoor exposure.

Strict Action for Violations

The administration has warned that any school found violating the order by remaining open during the specified period will face strict action. This could include cancellation of the school’s recognition to prevent future violations.

Authorities have also appealed to parents to cooperate fully with the order and avoid sending children to school until conditions improve.

Cold conditions continue to intensify across the region. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum stood at 18 degrees Celsius. Although sunshine was visible from morning, north-westerly winds kept the chill intact during the day.

Winds Intensify Morning and Evening Chill

Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said north-westerly winds are currently blowing at a speed of around 10–12 kmph and are expected to continue for the next four to five days. No rainfall is likely this week. While afternoons will remain sunny, cold conditions are expected to persist during mornings and evenings.

Across Uttar Pradesh, the impact of a western disturbance led to a rise of 3–6 degrees Celsius in temperatures on Saturday, providing some relief from the cold and reducing fog intensity. According to the weather department, similar pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday as well.

However, officials have warned that once the effect of the western disturbance weakens, temperatures are likely to drop again from Monday. This will bring back colder conditions, with the chill expected to persist for the next few days. While daytime temperatures may offer slight relief, falling night-time temperatures are likely to intensify the cold once again.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have schools in Gautam Budh Nagar been closed?

Schools up to Class 8 have been closed until January 15 due to severe cold wave conditions and health risks to young children.

Until when will schools remain closed?

All schools affiliated with all boards up to Class 8 are closed until January 15.

What action will be taken against schools that violate the order?

Schools found violating the order may face strict action, including the cancellation of their recognition.

What advice has been given to parents?

Parents are advised to keep children indoors, ensure they wear warm clothing, and limit outdoor exposure.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
