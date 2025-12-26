Actor Parno Mittra Returns To Trinamool Ahead Of Bengal’s 2026 Poll Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor and former BJP candidate Parno Mittra has officially joined the Trinamool Congress, marking a high-profile political homecoming nearly five years after she switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The move, announced at a party programme where senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya formally inducted her, comes as Trinamool begins laying early groundwork for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mittra’s return to the ruling party brings back a familiar cultural and political face into Trinamool’s fold, especially in North Kolkata and its surrounding constituencies, where she had earlier contested as a BJP nominee.

From BJP Candidate to Trinamool Returnee

Parno Mittra had joined the BJP in 2019 and was fielded by the party from the Baranagar Assembly constituency in the 2021 state elections. She had then faced Trinamool’s Tapas Roy and was defeated. Following her loss, Mittra gradually stepped away from active political engagement and was not seen regularly in party activities over the past few years.

Her decision to return to Trinamool is being viewed within political circles as part of the party’s broader strategy to rebuild networks and reinforce its public connect ahead of the 2026 polls. The party has been focusing on consolidating grassroots leadership and re-inducting known figures with both organisational and mass appeal.

'People Make Mistakes,' Says Parno Mittra

Speaking at the joining programme, Parno Mittra openly reflected on her earlier political choices. She said, “People make mistakes, and I am grateful for the chance to correct them. I have joined the Trinamool Congress because I am drawn to Mamata Banerjee’s development work.”

Describing the moment as a personal milestone, she added, “Yesterday was Christmas, and I extend my greetings. Today is a big day for me because, under the leadership and blessings of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a new journey has begun for me. I will move forward on this path with Didi and under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee.”

Acknowledging her past association with the BJP, Mittra said, “Six years ago, I did join the BJP. Things did not move in the way I had expected. I believe people do make mistakes, and the time has come to correct them. Today, as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress, I truly feel fortunate.”

Appealing to supporters and voters, she further said, “You have known me for many years. You have seen my work and were with me during my elections. I have only one request, that you stand by me.”

Chandrima Bhattacharya on Why Trinamool Re-Inducted Her

Senior Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said Mittra’s return was guided by the party leadership itself. She said, “She informed us that she was keen to join our party after being inspired by the work of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Our supreme leader has also directed us to formally induct Parno Mittra into the party.”

Highlighting her cultural standing, Bhattacharya said, “Those associated with the film industry know Parno Mittra well, and Bengal has always shared a deep relationship with cinema. Parno Mittra entered the film industry in 2007 and has acted in over 40 films since then. This itself shows that people have accepted her.”

She also expressed confidence in Mittra’s future role, adding, “We believe that she will continue to establish herself strongly in her professional field and, at the same time, remain conscious of her primary responsibility as a citizen, which is to stand by people and work for them.”

With Parno Mittra’s return, Trinamool adds another recognisable public face to its ranks as the party sharpens its outreach and organisational machinery ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.