Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities6-Year-Old Found Playing With Chinese-Made Assault Scope In J&K

6-Year-Old Found Playing With Chinese-Made Assault Scope In J&K

Confirming the incident, a police spokesperson said Jammu (Rural) Police had recovered a telescope-like optical device that can be fitted onto a weapon.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Chinese-made assault rifle scope was recovered by police from near the Jammu and Kashmir headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), triggering a security alert in the area.

A six-year-old boy was spotted playing with the scope in the Asrarabad area of Jammu’s Sidhra locality, as per officials. When questioned, the child’s family said he had picked it up from a nearby garbage dump earlier in the day.

The recovery of the scope, which can be mounted on an assault or sniper rifle, prompted security agencies to launch a search operation in and around the Sidhra area. Senior police officers also visited the spot as part of the investigation.

A 24-year-old man has been detained from Samba district in connection with the recovery, news agency PTI reported.

Telescope-Like Optical Device Found

Confirming the incident, a police spokesperson said Jammu (Rural) Police had recovered a telescope-like optical device that can be fitted onto a weapon. Teams from the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) are jointly probing how the attachment reached the area.

Authorities have advised the public not to panic while investigations continue.

In a separate development, police also took a man identified as Tanvir Ahmad into custody from Samba district after a “Pakistani” phone number was allegedly found on his mobile phone. Officials said Ahmad is a resident of Anantnag in south Kashmir and is currently living in Samba.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
J&K News Chinese Weapon JK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Violence A Norm, Interim Govt Powerless’: Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus For Bangladesh Unrest, Flags Extremism
‘Violence A Norm, Yunus Powerless’: Hasina Flags Religious Extremism In Bangladesh Amid Unrest
News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
News
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading’ Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget