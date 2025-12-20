Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOver 500 Tamil Nadu Nurses On Contract Continue Protest Demanding Regularisation & Maternity Benefits

Over 500 Tamil Nadu Nurses On Contract Continue Protest Demanding Regularisation & Maternity Benefits

Nurses in Tamil Nadu are protesting for the third day, demanding regularisation of their contract-based jobs after 10 years of service.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) A large number of nurses working on consolidated pay at state government medical facilities continued their protest for the third day on Saturday across Tamil Nadu demanding regularisation of service and other benefits.

The protesters claimed they have been working on a contract for the last 10 years and could not avail any benefits, including maternity leave with pay.

"We were seen as angels during the pandemic, but now we feel neglected. Though we continue to put in great efforts in taking care of the patients, we don’t get pay and other benefits on par with government employees," a nurse said.

She and hundreds of her colleagues were constrained to agitate to seek justice, the nurse added.

Several hundreds of nurses protested throughout the night of December 19 braving the nippy weather and some brought their kids for the indefinite protest.

Over 500 nurses were detained by the police on the night of December 18 at Kilambakkam here when they staged an overnight protest demanding regularisation of service, reinstatement of about 700 nurses allegedly removed from service citing administration reasons and seeking benefits on par with nurses appointed through the TN Medical Recruitment Board.

They had initially staged a hunger strike on Sivananda Sala in Chepauk here. PTI JSP JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
World
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
World Update: Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pakistani Nationals in Crackdown on Illegal Begging
Breaking News: Air India Express Pilot Suspended After Alleged Assault on Passenger at Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget