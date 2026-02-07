Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3 Dead After Car Plunges Into Canal In MP's Itarsi; Probe Underway

3 Dead After Car Plunges Into Canal In MP's Itarsi; Probe Underway

A car accident near Patharauta Canal Bridge resulted in three fatalities. The vehicle plunged into a canal, prompting a response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 12:19 PM (IST)

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Three people died after their car plunged into a canal near the Patharauta Canal Bridge on the old Bhopal-Betul National Highway in Itarsi on Friday night, according to officials.
 
Town Inspector Sanjeev Singh said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the site promptly after receiving the information, adding that a further probe is ongoing.
 
"We received information around 12 am that a car had plunged into the Patharauta canal. SDRF teams reached the spot, and three bodies have been recovered...Further investigation is underway...," Singh said.
 
Meanwhile, SDRF Platoon Commander Amrita Dixit informed us that the rescue process took nearly 1-1.5 hours, as the car had sunk deeply in the canal. She added that an identity card found in the vehicle names Lucky Patel. Furthermore, she named steering failure or drunk driving as potential causes of the incident.
 
"We recieved the information from the police control room that a car plunged into the canal in Pathrota. Upon arrival, we saw the car's lights were visible, even though it had sunk entirely. We brought the car out via tractor and recovered three bodies from it. One of the deceased, namely Lucky Patel, has been identified through an ID card found in the car. The rescue operation took nearly 1-1.5 hours. It might be a case of steering failure or drink and drive."
 
Further details are awaited as the investigation into the incident continues. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Political Row: Congress targets Modi government over India–US trade deal

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Itarsi Madhya Pradesh MP News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Congress targets Modi government over India–US trade deal
Breaking News: India–US interim trade framework clears major concerns
MAJOR RELIEF: India–US Interim Trade Deal Clears All Doubts, Farmers’ Interests Fully Protected
Patna Update: Pappu Yadav Alleges Conspiracy After Arrest in 31-Year-Old Case
Bihar Politics: Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest in 31-Year-Old Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget