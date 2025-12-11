22 Labourers Feared Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Arunachal’s Anjaw District

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities22 Labourers Feared Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Arunachal’s Anjaw District

Local authorities and disaster response teams immediately launched rescue operations to search for survivors and retrieve the remaining victims.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 22 people were feared dead on Thursday after a vehicle carrying daily-wage labourers from Assam’s Tinsukia district plunged into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district. Rescue teams have so far recovered 13 bodies.

Vehicle Lost Control in Hilly Terrain

According to initial reports, the vehicle was travelling through hilly terrain when it allegedly lost control and tumbled into a deep gorge. Local authorities and disaster response teams immediately launched rescue operations to search for survivors and retrieve the remaining victims.

Recent Similar Incident in Nashik

On 7 December, six people were killed when a car fell into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik’s Kalwan taluka. The accident occurred at 4 pm, and the victims were identified as residents of Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka.

“They died on the spot. The Toyota Innova vehicle, which had seven passengers, suffered heavy damage. The deceased have been identified as Kirti Patel (50), Raseela Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Vachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (70). Superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil is supervising rescue operations,” an official said.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh Anjaw Vehicle Falls Into Gorge 22 Labourers Feared Dead
