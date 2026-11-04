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English NewsCitiesSharad Pawar Hospitalised In Mumbai After Discharge From Pune Hospital

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Mumbai After Discharge From Pune Hospital

Pawar's daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said in a social media post that her father has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital for further tests.
  • Discharged from Pune clinic earlier for chest pain.
  • PM Modi enquired about Pawar's health, advised complete rest.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, hours after he was discharged from a multi-speciality healthcare centre in Pune for further tests.

Pawar's daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said in a social media post that her father has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here.

Earlier in the day, the 85-year-old veteran politician was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was admitted on November 2, following complaints of cough and pleuritic (chest) pain.

After Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Sule said he was undergoing medical tests and his health parameters were stable.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Pawar over the phone and enquired about his health as the veteran leader was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic, his aide said.

The prime minister advised Pawar to take complete rest, Pawar's aide Vitthal Maniyar said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pawar saheb this morning to enquire about his health. He spoke to him with great affection and respect and requested him to take complete rest. Modi told him that Supriya (Sule) was now ready and she and others would take care of the country, while Pawar saheb should rest," Maniyar told reporters.

Pawar thanked the prime minister for enquiring about his health, he said.

"Pawar saheb told the PM that he was taking rest and had no worry about the country as all of them were there to take care of things. He thanked Modi for his concern," the aide said.

Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, had said that Pawar had been admitted for a general check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain.

Pleuritic pain refers to chest pain that typically worsens while breathing, coughing or sneezing. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Sharad Pawar admitted recently?

Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. This followed his discharge from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune earlier the same day.

Why was Sharad Pawar initially admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic?

He was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 due to complaints of cough and pleuritic (chest) pain. Doctors stated it was for a general check-up and medical observation.

Did Prime Minister Modi contact Sharad Pawar?

Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sharad Pawar after his discharge from Ruby Hall Clinic to inquire about his health. Modi advised him to take complete rest.

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised Pune Hospital MUMBAI
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