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English NewsNewsSupreme Court Says 24-Hour Deadline To Produce Accused In Court Starts From Detention, Not Formal Arrest

Supreme Court Says 24-Hour Deadline To Produce Accused In Court Starts From Detention, Not Formal Arrest

The Supreme Court rules that the 24-hour arrest clock starts from actual detention, not formal arrest, and mandates immediate release if breached.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SC rules 24-hour production deadline starts from actual detention.
  • Court rejects 'arrest vs. detention' distinction, allowing no buffer.
  • Magistrates must verify detention time, ensure Article 22(2) compliance.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the constitutional 24-hour deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment of actual detention, and not from the time the arrest is formally recorded. The ruling reinforces safeguards against the unlawful curtailment of personal liberty under Article 22(2) of the Constitution.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar rejected the distinction between arrest and detention for calculating the mandatory 24-hour period. It held that any interpretation allowing investigating agencies to delay the formal recording of an arrest while keeping a person in custody would violate constitutional protections. The bench also disagreed with rulings by the Orissa, Kerala and Madras High Courts that had treated arrest and detention as separate concepts for this purpose, describing their approach as “highly problematic and wholly unwarranted.”

Reading out the operative portion of the judgment, Justice Bhuyan said there could be no concept of a temporary disruption of personal liberty outside constitutional safeguards, as per reports. The court made it clear that authorities cannot create an artificial buffer period during which a person's freedom is restricted without triggering Article 22(2).

SC Says 24-Hour Deadline Begins At Actual Detention

The court held that the 24-hour period starts as soon as a person is placed under detention, irrespective of when the investigating agency formally records the arrest. Only the time reasonably required to travel from the place of detention to the magistrate's court can be excluded from the calculation. If a person remains detained beyond 24 hours without being produced before a magistrate, authorities must release them immediately.

The bench further clarified that detention must satisfy the requirement of reasonableness under Section 58 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), even when it falls within the constitutional 24-hour limit.

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Magistrates Must Verify Actual Time Of Detention

The Supreme Court directed magistrates to record the precise date and time of detention and examine whether investigating agencies have complied with Article 22(2).

They can refuse remand if the detention has exceeded a reasonable period, even when the overall duration remains within 24 hours. The court also ruled out any investigative buffer period outside the constitutional framework.

It also expressed reservations about certain observations in Sukhwinder Singh @ Gora concerning Article 21 and Section 37 of the NDPS Act, but refrained from ruling on the decision of a coordinate bench.

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What Was The Case Before The Supreme Court?

The judgment arose from a drug smuggling case involving an accused who was detained on the afternoon of September 29, 2025, but shown as formally arrested only on September 30.

The accused challenged the delay, arguing that the investigating agency had deliberately postponed recording the arrest to circumvent the constitutional requirement of producing a detained person before a magistrate within 24 hours.

The investigating agency, however, maintained that the deadline began only on September 30, when the formal arrest was recorded.

Rejecting this argument, the Supreme Court held that the constitutional clock starts the moment a person's liberty is curtailed through detention. The timing of paperwork or formal arrest records cannot override the protection guaranteed under Article 22(2).

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the constitutional 24-hour deadline for presenting an arrested person before a magistrate begin?

It begins from the moment of actual detention, not when the arrest is formally recorded. This ruling reinforces personal liberty safeguards under Article 22(2).

Why did the Supreme Court reject the distinction between arrest and detention for this deadline?

The Court aimed to prevent investigating agencies from delaying formal arrest recordings to circumvent constitutional protections. It clarified that authorities cannot create an artificial buffer period.

What responsibilities do magistrates have regarding this 24-hour rule?

Magistrates must record the precise date and time of detention and verify Article 22(2) compliance. They can refuse remand if detention exceeded a reasonable period.

Is any time excluded from the 24-hour period for producing a detained person?

Only the time reasonably required to travel from the place of detention to the magistrate's court can be excluded. If detained longer without being produced, release is mandatory.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supreme Court Arrest Ruling 24-hour Arrest Rule
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