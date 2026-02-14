15-Year Relationship, Broken Promise: All About The Noida Murder-Suicide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot injuries inside a parked car in Noida on Saturday, police said. The vehicle was located near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station.

Police were alerted about the car on Saturday morning and reached the spot soon after. The case has drawn comparisons with an earlier triple-death incident in Delhi’s Peeragarhi, though officials said circumstances here point to a different sequence of events.

Car Locked From Inside, Weapon Recovered

The two, believed to be in a relationship, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.

“A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh said.

Investigators suspect the man shot the woman before turning the weapon on himself.

Senior police officers and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Note Points To Relationship Dispute

A note recovered from the man stated the two had been dating for 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him. He later discovered she was going to marry someone else, which may have led to a dispute.

Police identified the man as a 31-year-old resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi and the woman as a 26-year-old resident of Sector 101 in Noida. Their families have been informed.

According to officials, both had been missing since Friday and their families had filed missing persons reports.

Probe Underway

Initial findings indicate a murder-suicide in which the man allegedly killed the woman before dying by suicide. Police said further investigation is continuing.