Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities15-Year Relationship, Broken Promise: All About The Noida Murder-Suicide

15-Year Relationship, Broken Promise: All About The Noida Murder-Suicide

Senior police officers and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot injuries inside a parked car in Noida on Saturday, police said. The vehicle was located near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station.

Police were alerted about the car on Saturday morning and reached the spot soon after. The case has drawn comparisons with an earlier triple-death incident in Delhi’s Peeragarhi, though officials said circumstances here point to a different sequence of events.

Car Locked From Inside, Weapon Recovered

The two, believed to be in a relationship, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.
“A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh said.

Investigators suspect the man shot the woman before turning the weapon on himself.

Senior police officers and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Note Points To Relationship Dispute

A note recovered from the man stated the two had been dating for 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him. He later discovered she was going to marry someone else, which may have led to a dispute.

Police identified the man as a 31-year-old resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi and the woman as a 26-year-old resident of Sector 101 in Noida. Their families have been informed.

According to officials, both had been missing since Friday and their families had filed missing persons reports.

Probe Underway

Initial findings indicate a murder-suicide in which the man allegedly killed the woman before dying by suicide. Police said further investigation is continuing.

Related Video

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Noida on Saturday?

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot injuries inside a parked car. The car was located near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road.

What was the initial police assessment of the incident?

Police found a pistol in the man's hand and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

What did the note recovered from the scene suggest?

The note indicated the couple had been dating for 15 years and the man was upset because the woman was going to marry someone else, suggesting a relationship dispute.

Were the deceased identified, and had they been reported missing?

The deceased were identified as a 31-year-old man from Delhi and a 26-year-old woman from Noida. Both had been reported missing by their families since Friday.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Valentine's Day 15-Year Relationship Broken Promise Noida Murder-Suicide
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
World
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
News
DGCA Brings New Airline Rules For Cancellations, Know Details
DGCA Brings New Airline Rules For Cancellations, Know Details
World
National Unity Or Intolerance? Students Expelled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Singing India’s Anthem
National Unity Or Intolerance? Students Expelled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Singing India’s Anthem
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget