A 12-year-old girl lost vision in her right eye after allegedly being hit by a firecracker during Diwali celebrations in the Shahdara area of northeast Delhi. The incident has left her family worried about her treatment and future.

According to the family, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm on November 8 in Gali Number 3 of Mukesh Nagar. Jhanvi, a Class 7 student, was on her way to a grocery store to buy household items when the incident occurred.

Firecracker Thrown Towards Girl

Jhanvi's father, Narendra, alleged that a man named Amit was bursting large firecrackers outside the lane. Despite being asked not to do so, he allegedly threw a firecracker towards Jhanvi, causing serious injuries to her right eye.

The family alleged that the accused fled the spot after the incident. Jhanvi was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and was later referred to AIIMS for further treatment.

Her father said doctors at AIIMS informed the family that her right eye had suffered severe damage and that she had lost vision in it.

Case Registered Over Alleged Violation Of Orders

Based on a complaint filed by Jhanvi's father, Vivek Vihar police registered a case on November 14.

Police said they are investigating the matter under relevant legal provisions concerning injuries caused by firecrackers and violation of prescribed orders.