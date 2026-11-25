Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs, breaking several cricket records.

Sooryavanshi's knock helped India A secure semi-final spot.

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed questioned Sooryavanshi's age.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking assault against the UAE has not only rewritten cricket records but also sparked a controversy across the border. Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has questioned the Indian youngster’s age, expressing disbelief that a 15-year-old could produce an innings of such extraordinary power. Sooryavanshi smashed 204 runs off just 53 deliveries in a Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against UAE on Tuesday.

His 28 sixes and relentless hitting helped India A chase down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs, sealing their place in the semi-finals.

Tanvir Ahmed Makes Controversial Claim

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is hitting sixes so effortlessly that former Pakistani cricketer Tanvir Ahmed is questioning his age again 😂🔥



Imagine being so talented that people start demanding an investigation instead of appreciating your batting.



Extraordinary talent deserves… pic.twitter.com/JNNZdLa8mo — CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) November 25, 2026

A video of Tanvir Ahmed discussing the teenager’s innings on a television channel has been circulating on social media.

The former Pakistan cricketer openly cast doubt on Sooryavanshi’s listed age, suggesting the batsman was considerably older.

"He's not 15 years old, he's at least 20-21 years old. No matter how talented he is, a 15-year-old can't hit 28 sixes. A 15-year-old can't have such a strong base. His arms can't have that much strength. I don't believe he's 15 years old. He could be 20 or 21,"

Read More: Punjab Kings Sign Another Former Mumbai Indians Member After Hardik Pandya

Ahmed’s remarks came in the wake of an innings that has placed Sooryavanshi firmly in the spotlight.

However, his comments are allegations and do not provide evidence challenging the batter’s officially stated age.

Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Leaves UAE Reeling

The 15-year-old’s 204 was packed with historic milestones.

He reached his half-century in just 16 balls and brought up his next fifty in only 12 more deliveries. The innings also included a 28-ball century, making it the fastest hundred in List A cricket.

He went on to reach 150 in 40 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries, setting a record for the fastest double hundred in senior professional cricket.

His 204 also became one of the most remarkable individual performances in the format.

India A’s victory secured a semi-final berth, while Pakistan A had already qualified after beating India A in the group stage. With both teams in contention for the final, another meeting between the arch-rivals remains a possibility.