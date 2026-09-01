Zomato Layoffs: 240 Jobs At Risk In Hyderabad As Customer Support Model Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zomato is laying off 240 employees in Hyderabad.

Restructuring customer support operations led to these job reductions.

Affected staff receive pay, benefits, and job search assistance.

Wider industry job cuts precede Zomato's recent reductions.

Zomato is expected to lay off more than 200 employees in Hyderabad as the food delivery company prepares to make significant changes to its ‘customer delight’ operations, according to reports.

Around 240 employees could be affected by the move, LiveMint reported, citing an industry executive familiar with the development. The executive said the layoffs come after “significant changes” to Zomato’s customer support model over the past six years.

Under the revised structure, Zomato’s customer support operations will function as “one functional team” from the office of its parent company, Eternal, in Gurugram. Employees affected by the restructuring are expected to receive their August salaries along with four months’ additional pay, including contractual notice pay and a one-time ex-gratia payment.

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What Zomato Employees Affected By Layoffs Will Receive

The employees impacted by the move will also remain eligible for medical insurance and counselling support until March 2027, according to the report.

Zomato will additionally transfer ownership of company-issued laptops to the affected employees for personal use. The company is also expected to assist those losing their jobs in finding relevant employment opportunities.

The latest layoffs come months after Zomato cut around 500 junior-level positions in April 2025. Those employees were part of the company’s associate programme.

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Zomato Layoffs Come Amid Wider Job Cuts

Zomato’s reported layoffs are part of a broader series of workforce reductions announced by companies this year. In February, interior design company Livspace said it had laid off 1,000 employees as part of an “internal reorganisation” linked to its adoption of artificial intelligence.

Flipkart, owned by US-based Walmart, also reportedly dismissed around 400 employees in March over performance-related issues. The move came months after Amazon cut 800 jobs in India as part of a global restructuring that affected 16,000 employees.

Paytm, meanwhile, announced in June that it would lay off around 400 employees. The cuts amounted to roughly 1% of the company’s workforce.

For Zomato employees in Hyderabad, the latest restructuring could mark another significant shift in the company’s customer support operations, with hundreds potentially facing an uncertain job market.