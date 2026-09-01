Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 9.50, Non-Domestic Cylinder Also Gets Costlier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 19kg commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by ₹9.50.

Five-kilogram non-domestic cylinders also cost ₹2 more.

Household, domestic, and XTRALITE LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

Increase follows August's substantial commercial LPG price cut.

The price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder increased with effect from September 1 as Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) revised LPG prices in the country. Consumers using commercial cylinders will now have to pay ₹9.50 more per cylinder, according to the latest rates released by Indian Oil.

The price revision has also affected 5kg non-domestic LPG cylinders, which have become ₹2 more expensive. Their price has increased from ₹762 to ₹764.

There is some relief for household consumers, however. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged. The rates of regular 5kg LPG cylinders and XTRALITE cylinders have also been kept stable.

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Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Revised

The latest Indian Oil rates show that the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased by ₹9.50. The cylinder will now cost ₹2,747.50, compared with the earlier price of ₹2,738.

Mumbai has also recorded an increase. The price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has risen from ₹2,691.50 to ₹2,701.

In Chennai, the increase is slightly higher at ₹10.50. A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder that previously cost ₹2,906 will now be available for ₹2,916.50.

LPG Rates In Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow And Patna

The latest revision has also brought changes to commercial LPG rates in several other cities. In Gurugram, a 19kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹2,764. The 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder, meanwhile, remains unchanged at ₹951.

In Noida, the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder stands at ₹2,747.50, while the 14.2kg domestic cylinder continues to cost ₹939.50.

Lucknow's 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is now priced at ₹2,870. In Patna, the commercial cylinder rate has increased to ₹3,044.

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Commercial LPG Saw Sharp Cut In August

The latest increase comes shortly after a significant reduction in commercial LPG prices on August 1. At the time, oil marketing companies had cut the price of 19kg commercial cylinders by more than ₹200 in several cities.

Kolkata saw a reduction of ₹209 in the price of the 19kg commercial cylinder, while Delhi recorded a ₹202 cut. Following the August reduction, the cylinder was priced at ₹2,872.50 in Kolkata and ₹2,728 in Delhi.

Commercial LPG cylinders are primarily used by restaurants, hotels and other business establishments. Domestic consumers, however, have not been affected by the latest revision, with household LPG cylinder prices remaining unchanged.