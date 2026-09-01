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English NewsBusinessATF Price Hiked 5.46% To Rs 1.21 Lakh/KL; Will Flight Travel Get Costlier?

ATF Price Hiked 5.46% To Rs 1.21 Lakh/KL; Will Flight Travel Get Costlier?

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 09:10 AM (IST)

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been increased by 5.46 per cent, with the latest hike raising the cost by ₹6,280 per kilolitre.

For domestic airlines, ATF prices have increased from ₹1,15,000 to ₹1,21,280 per kilolitre.

Airlines Face Higher Operating Costs

The increase in ATF prices is expected to raise the fuel expenses of airlines, potentially adding to their overall operating costs.

With fuel accounting for a significant portion of airline expenditure, the increase could put additional pressure on carriers amid rising operating costs.

The higher fuel prices may also create upward pressure on airfares, as airlines could look to offset part of the additional fuel expenses through ticket prices.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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