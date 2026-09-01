ATF Price Hiked 5.46% To Rs 1.21 Lakh/KL; Will Flight Travel Get Costlier?

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been increased by 5.46 per cent, with the latest hike raising the cost by ₹6,280 per kilolitre.

For domestic airlines, ATF prices have increased from ₹1,15,000 to ₹1,21,280 per kilolitre.

Airlines Face Higher Operating Costs

The increase in ATF prices is expected to raise the fuel expenses of airlines, potentially adding to their overall operating costs.

With fuel accounting for a significant portion of airline expenditure, the increase could put additional pressure on carriers amid rising operating costs.

The higher fuel prices may also create upward pressure on airfares, as airlines could look to offset part of the additional fuel expenses through ticket prices.