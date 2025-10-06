Zerodha Suffers Trading Disruption, Users Vent Frustration Over Repeated Glitches

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessZerodha Suffers Trading Disruption, Users Vent Frustration Over Repeated Glitches

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Stock trading platform Zerodha faced a major outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to trade.

According to Downdetector, 88 per cent of complaints were related to trading issues, while 13 per cent pertained to the website.

The platform experienced a sudden surge in problem reports, which Downdetector flags when incidents exceed typical volume for that time of day.

Users quickly took to social media platform X to voice their frustration.

Amid the chaos, one user wrote on X, “Zerodha was down today, and I lost money because of their error. This glitch is happening way too often, and it feels like the team has zero responsibility. Losing money due to their negligence is unacceptable.”

Another user posted, “Nifty hits 25,000 again. Zerodha: I’m going down.”

Another expressed anger at pending orders, writing, “Zerodha is down. My orders are pending. Wake up Zerodha and fix the issue immediately.”

A separate complaint highlighted deeper concerns, stating, “Looks like #Zerodha is gradually losing its edge. Support responses often miss the actual context -- replying without reading the query properly. I was referring to margin, not order execution. The lack of attention to detail is disappointing from a platform once known for its precision.”

Zerodha later sent updates to affected users, assuring them that the problem had been resolved.

The message read: “Some of your orders would have shown under the pending status. The issue is now resolved, and you can check the updated order status on Kite. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, in September this year also, the online brokerage was hit by the technical glitch which left users unable to view price updates on its Kite application.

The technical issue prompted a wave of complaints across social media on September 3, where users recalled similar instances in the past.

Following the complaints, Zerodha acknowledged the problem on the social media platform X, adding that order placement was not affected.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
